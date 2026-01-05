With Hooters gone, John Daly finds new spot to set up shop during Masters week

There will be a new tradition this April when the golf world descends on Augusta, Georgia.

After spending more than a decade selling his merchandise and hanging with fans at the Hooters restaurant on Washington Road, John Daly will relocate to Top Dawg Tavern, which is located on the north side of Washington Road about a half mile from the entrance to Augusta National.

Daly’s presence at the Hooters restaurant the week of the Masters was a staple, but the restaurant closed in July as part of a corporate bankruptcy that included more than 30 company-owned locations across the United States. The Washington Road location was demolished in November.

According to a report from WRDW Channel 12 in Augusta, Top Dawg Tavern will host the two-time major champion during the year’s first major to sell merchandise and sign autographs.

The Masters will be played April 9-12.