WM Phoenix Open 2026 prize money: Full payout of $9.6 million purse
Published February 8, 2026 10:39 AM
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where Hideki Matsuyama leads but a host of others, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are on his heels.
This year’s WM Phoenix Open offers a $9.6 million purse with $1.728 million going to the winner and seven figures also going to anyone who finishes in solo second place.
Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at TPC Scottsdale (will be updated with individual payouts when provided by PGA Tour at event’s conclusion):
- WIN: $1,728,000
- 2: $1,046,400
- 3: $662,400
- 4: $470,400
- 5: $393,600
- 6: $348,000
- 7: $324,000
- 8: $300,000
- 9: $280,800
- 10: $261,600
- 11: $242,200
- 12: $223,200
- 13: $204,000
- 14: $184,800
- 15: $175,200
- 16: $165,600
- 17: $156,000
- 18: $146,400
- 19: $136,800
- 20: $127,200
- 21: $117,600
- 22: $108,000
- 23: $100,320
- 24: $92,640
- 25: $84,960
- 26: $77,280
- 27: $74,400
- 28: $71,520
- 29: $68,640
- 30: $65,760
- 31: $62,880
- 32: $60,000
- 33: $57,120
- 34: $54,720
- 35: $52,320
- 36: $49,920
- 37: $47,520
- 38: $45,600
- 39: $43,680
- 40: $41,760
- 41: $39,840
- 42: $37,920
- 43: $36,000
- 44: $34,080
- 45: $32,160
- 46: $30,240
- 47: $28,320
- 48: $26,784
- 49: $25,440
- 50: $24,627
- 51: $24,096
- 52: $23,520
- 53: $23,136
- 54: $22,752
- 55: $22,560
- 56: $22,368
- 57: $22,176
- 58: $21,984
- 59: $21,792
- 60: $21,600
- 61: $21,408
- 62: $21,216
- 63: $21,024
- 64: $20,832
- 65: $20,640
- 66: $20,448
- 67: $20,256
- 68: $20,064
- 69: $19,872
- 70: $19,680