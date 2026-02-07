Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published February 7, 2026 10:50 AM

The “Greatest Show on Grass” continues Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.

The first two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open did not disappoint in terms of delivering the drama and excitement — Scottie Scheffler saved himself from the danger of missing the cutline after a bogey-free second round, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune provided plenty of firepower, and there were at least two players repping their favorite NFL teams ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Enough recap though, it’s time to look ahead to Saturday where the aforementioned Matsuyama and Hisatsune will take the course with the red-hot Chris Gotterup.

WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Coverage (ET)

Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale:

Time
TeePlayers
11:23 AM
EST		1

Takumi Kanaya

Mac Meissner

Tom Kim

11:23 AM
EST		10

Keith Mitchell

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Young

11:34 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Scottie Scheffler

Zecheng Dou

11:34 AM
EST		10

Rickie Fowler

Neal Shipley

Adrien Saddier

11:45 AM
EST		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Daniel Berger

Ben Griffin

11:45 AM
EST		10

Max McGreevy

Nick Taylor

Harris English

11:56 AM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Sami Valimaki

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:56 AM
EST		10

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Rico Hoey

12:07 PM
EST		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Davis Thompson

A.J. Ewart

12:07 PM
EST		10

Cam Davis

Jordan Smith

Christo Lamprecht

12:18 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Brian Campbell

Mackenzie Hughes

12:18 PM
EST		10

Sepp Straka

Kurt Kitayama

Joe Highsmith

12:29 PM
EST		1

Chandler Phillips

Kristoffer Reitan

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

12:29 PM
EST		10

Patrick Rodgers

Gary Woodland

John VanDerLaan

12:40 PM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Michael Kim

Jake Knapp

12:40 PM
EST		10

Keita Nakajima

S.H. Kim

J.T. Poston

12:51 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Zach Bauchou

Kevin Roy

12:51 PM
EST		10

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Hank Lebioda

1:02 PM
EST		1

Sam Stevens

Stephan Jaeger

Min Woo Lee

1:02 PM
EST		10

Johnny Keefer

Patton Kizzire

Bud Cauley

1:13 PM
EST		1

John Parry

Sahith Theegala

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:13 PM
EST		10

Wyndham Clark

Alex Smalley

1:24 PM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Akshay Bhatia

Si Woo Kim

1:24 PM
EST		10

S.T. Lee

Kensei Hirata

1:35 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Hideki Matsuyama

Pierceson Coody