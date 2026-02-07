WM Phoenix Open: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch

The “Greatest Show on Grass” continues Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.

The first two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open did not disappoint in terms of delivering the drama and excitement — Scottie Scheffler saved himself from the danger of missing the cutline after a bogey-free second round, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune provided plenty of firepower, and there were at least two players repping their favorite NFL teams ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Enough recap though, it’s time to look ahead to Saturday where the aforementioned Matsuyama and Hisatsune will take the course with the red-hot Chris Gotterup.

WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Coverage (ET)

Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale: