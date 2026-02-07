WM Phoenix Open: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch
The “Greatest Show on Grass” continues Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.
The first two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open did not disappoint in terms of delivering the drama and excitement — Scottie Scheffler saved himself from the danger of missing the cutline after a bogey-free second round, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune provided plenty of firepower, and there were at least two players repping their favorite NFL teams ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Enough recap though, it’s time to look ahead to Saturday where the aforementioned Matsuyama and Hisatsune will take the course with the red-hot Chris Gotterup.
WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Coverage (ET)
- 11AM-Noon: Golf Central Pregame
- Noon-3PM: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (GC)
- 3-6:30PM: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (CBS)
- 6:30-7:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:23 AM
EST
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Mac Meissner
Tom Kim
|11:23 AM
EST
|10
Keith Mitchell
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Young
|11:34 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Fox
Scottie Scheffler
Zecheng Dou
|11:34 AM
EST
|10
Rickie Fowler
Neal Shipley
Adrien Saddier
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Daniel Berger
Ben Griffin
|11:45 AM
EST
|10
Max McGreevy
Nick Taylor
Harris English
|11:56 AM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Sami Valimaki
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|11:56 AM
EST
|10
Michael Brennan
Jacob Bridgeman
Rico Hoey
|12:07 PM
EST
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Davis Thompson
A.J. Ewart
|12:07 PM
EST
|10
Cam Davis
Jordan Smith
Christo Lamprecht
|12:18 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Brian Campbell
Mackenzie Hughes
|12:18 PM
EST
|10
Sepp Straka
Kurt Kitayama
Joe Highsmith
|12:29 PM
EST
|1
Chandler Phillips
Kristoffer Reitan
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|12:29 PM
EST
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Gary Woodland
John VanDerLaan
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Michael Kim
Jake Knapp
|12:40 PM
EST
|10
Keita Nakajima
S.H. Kim
J.T. Poston
|12:51 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Zach Bauchou
Kevin Roy
|12:51 PM
EST
|10
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Hank Lebioda
|1:02 PM
EST
|1
Sam Stevens
Stephan Jaeger
Min Woo Lee
|1:02 PM
EST
|10
Johnny Keefer
Patton Kizzire
Bud Cauley
|1:13 PM
EST
|1
John Parry
Sahith Theegala
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:13 PM
EST
|10
Wyndham Clark
Alex Smalley
|1:24 PM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
Akshay Bhatia
Si Woo Kim
|1:24 PM
EST
|10
S.T. Lee
Kensei Hirata
|1:35 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Hideki Matsuyama
Pierceson Coody