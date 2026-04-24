Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, format, how to watch third round of team event

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:05 PM
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
April 23, 2026 07:16 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.

Follow a cut to 35 teams (low 33 and ties), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues Saturday with a second session of fourballs.

The field of 74 two-player teams competed in the better-ball format on Thursday and then foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday. They will be back to the latter for Sunday’s final round.

Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the way at 16 under. Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied for second, one back, with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, and Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge.

Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zurich Classic third-round tee times

TIME (TEE)
TEAMTEAM
10:58 AM
EDT (1)

Erik van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

William Mouw

Takumi Kanaya

10:58 AM
EDT (10)

Matthieu Pavon

Martin Couvra

John Parry

Dan Brown

11:12 AM
EDT (1)

Aaron Rai

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Marco Penge

11:12 AM
EDT (10)

A.J. Ewart

Casey Jarvis

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Davis Chatfield

11:26 AM
EDT (1)

Ben Martin

Trace Crowe

Matti Schmid

Seamus Power

11:26 AM
EDT (10)

Karl Vilips

Michael Thorbjornsen

Wyndham Clark

Taylor Moore

11:40 AM
EDT (1)

Brice Garnett

Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson

Adam Hadwin

11:40 AM
EDT (10)

Davis Riley

Nick Hardy

Chandler Phillips

Carson Young

11:54 AM
EDT (1)

Kristoffer Reitan

Kris Ventura

Sam Stevens

Zach Bauchou

11:54 AM
EDT (10)

Ryan Gerard

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Luke Clanton

Blades Brown

12:08 PM
EDT (1)

Doug Ghim

Jeffrey Kang

Nick Dunlap

Gordon Sargent

12:08 PM
EDT (10)

Keith Mitchell

Brandt Snedeker

David Lipsky

Rico Hoey

12:22 PM
EDT (1)

Eric Cole

Hank Lebioda

Matt McCarty

Mac Meissner

12:22 PM
EDT (10)

Lanto Griffin

Ben Kohles

Chad Ramey

Justin Lower

12:36 PM
EDT

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Billy Horschel

Tom Hoge

12:36 PM
EDT (10)

Ben Griffin

Andrew Novak

Max McGreevy

Kevin Roy

12:50 PM
EDT (1)

Alex Smalley

Hayden Springer

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

12:50 PM
EDT (10)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Jacob Skov Olesen