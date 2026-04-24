Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, format, how to watch third round of team event
Follow a cut to 35 teams (low 33 and ties), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues Saturday with a second session of fourballs.
The field of 74 two-player teams competed in the better-ball format on Thursday and then foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday. They will be back to the latter for Sunday’s final round.
Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the way at 16 under. Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied for second, one back, with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, and Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge.
Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Zurich Classic third-round tee times
|TIME (TEE)
|TEAM
|TEAM
|10:58 AM
EDT (1)
Erik van Rooyen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
William Mouw
Takumi Kanaya
|10:58 AM
EDT (10)
Matthieu Pavon
Martin Couvra
John Parry
Dan Brown
|11:12 AM
EDT (1)
Aaron Rai
Sahith Theegala
Matt Wallace
Marco Penge
|11:12 AM
EDT (10)
A.J. Ewart
Casey Jarvis
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Davis Chatfield
|11:26 AM
EDT (1)
Ben Martin
Trace Crowe
Matti Schmid
Seamus Power
|11:26 AM
EDT (10)
Karl Vilips
Michael Thorbjornsen
Wyndham Clark
Taylor Moore
|11:40 AM
EDT (1)
Brice Garnett
Lee Hodges
Adam Svensson
Adam Hadwin
|11:40 AM
EDT (10)
Davis Riley
Nick Hardy
Chandler Phillips
Carson Young
|11:54 AM
EDT (1)
Kristoffer Reitan
Kris Ventura
Sam Stevens
Zach Bauchou
|11:54 AM
EDT (10)
Ryan Gerard
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Luke Clanton
Blades Brown
|12:08 PM
EDT (1)
Doug Ghim
Jeffrey Kang
Nick Dunlap
Gordon Sargent
|12:08 PM
EDT (10)
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
David Lipsky
Rico Hoey
|12:22 PM
EDT (1)
Eric Cole
Hank Lebioda
Matt McCarty
Mac Meissner
|12:22 PM
EDT (10)
Lanto Griffin
Ben Kohles
Chad Ramey
Justin Lower
|12:36 PM
EDT
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Billy Horschel
Tom Hoge
|12:36 PM
EDT (10)
Ben Griffin
Andrew Novak
Max McGreevy
Kevin Roy
|12:50 PM
EDT (1)
Alex Smalley
Hayden Springer
Matt Fitzpatrick
Alex Fitzpatrick
|12:50 PM
EDT (10)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Jacob Skov Olesen