Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, format, how to watch third round of team event

Follow a cut to 35 teams (low 33 and ties), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues Saturday with a second session of fourballs.

The field of 74 two-player teams competed in the better-ball format on Thursday and then foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday. They will be back to the latter for Sunday’s final round.

Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the way at 16 under. Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied for second, one back, with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, and Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge.

Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zurich Classic third-round tee times