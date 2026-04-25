Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, how to watch final-round foursomes

The final round of the PGA Tour’s lone team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, will feature a foursomes (alternate-shot) format.

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick set a 54-hole scoring record thanks to a tournament-record 15-under 57 in Saturday’s fourballs (better ball). They stand at 30 under, four clear of two other teams in second place. Here’s a look at tee times for the finale with all pairings off the first tee.

Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zurich Classic final-round tee times