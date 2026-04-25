Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, how to watch final-round foursomes
The final round of the PGA Tour’s lone team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, will feature a foursomes (alternate-shot) format.
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick set a 54-hole scoring record thanks to a tournament-record 15-under 57 in Saturday’s fourballs (better ball). They stand at 30 under, four clear of two other teams in second place. Here’s a look at tee times for the finale with all pairings off the first tee.
Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Zurich Classic final-round tee times
|TIME
|TEAM
|TEAM
|10:30 AM
EDT
Chandler Phillips
Carson Young
|10:41 AM
EDT
Ryan Gerard
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
|10:52 AM
EDT
Max McGreevy
Kevin Roy
Chad Ramey
Justin Lower
|11:03 AM
EDT
John Parry
Dan Brown
Luke Clanton
Blades Brown
|11:14 AM
EDT
Adam Svensson
Adam Hadwin
David Lipsky
Rico Hoey
|11:25 AM
EDT
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Davis Chatfield
Wyndham Clark
Taylor Moore
|11:36 AM
EDT
William Mouw
Takumi Kanaya
Matthieu Pavon
Martin Couvra
|11:53 AM
EDT
Karl Vilips
Michael Thorbjornsen
Davis Riley
Nick Hardy
|12:04 PM
EDT
Aaron Rai
Sahith Theegala
Matt Wallace
Marco Penge
|12:15 PM
EDT
Matti Schmid
Seamus Power
Ben Griffin
Andrew Novak
|12:26 PM
EDT
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Jacob Skov Olesen
Erik van Rooyen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:37 PM
EDT
Nick Dunlap
Gordon Sargent
Lanto Griffin
Ben Kohles
|12:48 PM
EDT
Ben Martin
Trace Crowe
Sam Stevens
Zach Bauchou
|1:06 PM
EDT
Billy Horschel
Tom Hoge
A.J. Ewart
Casey Jarvis
|1:17 PM
EDT
Eric Cole
Hank Lebioda
Matt McCarty
Mac Meissner
|1:28 PM
EDT
Brice Garnett
Lee Hodges
Kristoffer Reitan
Kris Ventura
|1:39 PM
EDT
Alex Smalley
Hayden Springer
Doug Ghim
Jeffrey Kang
|1:50 PM
EDT
Matt Fitzpatrick
Alex Fitzpatrick
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat