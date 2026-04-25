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Zurich Classic 2026: Tee times, how to watch final-round foursomes

  
Published April 25, 2026 06:45 PM
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
April 25, 2026 07:17 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.

The final round of the PGA Tour’s lone team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, will feature a foursomes (alternate-shot) format.

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick set a 54-hole scoring record thanks to a tournament-record 15-under 57 in Saturday’s fourballs (better ball). They stand at 30 under, four clear of two other teams in second place. Here’s a look at tee times for the finale with all pairings off the first tee.

Golf Channel’s live coverage starts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zurich Classic final-round tee times

TIME
TEAMTEAM
10:30 AM
EDT

Chandler Phillips

Carson Young

10:41 AM
EDT

Ryan Gerard

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Keith Mitchell

Brandt Snedeker

10:52 AM
EDT

Max McGreevy

Kevin Roy

Chad Ramey

Justin Lower

11:03 AM
EDT

John Parry

Dan Brown

Luke Clanton

Blades Brown

11:14 AM
EDT

Adam Svensson

Adam Hadwin

David Lipsky

Rico Hoey

11:25 AM
EDT

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Davis Chatfield

Wyndham Clark

Taylor Moore

11:36 AM
EDT

William Mouw

Takumi Kanaya

Matthieu Pavon

Martin Couvra

11:53 AM
EDT

Karl Vilips

Michael Thorbjornsen

Davis Riley

Nick Hardy

12:04 PM
EDT

Aaron Rai

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Marco Penge

12:15 PM
EDT

Matti Schmid

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Andrew Novak

12:26 PM
EDT

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Jacob Skov Olesen

Erik van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:37 PM
EDT

Nick Dunlap

Gordon Sargent

Lanto Griffin

Ben Kohles

12:48 PM
EDT

Ben Martin

Trace Crowe

Sam Stevens

Zach Bauchou

1:06 PM
EDT

Billy Horschel

Tom Hoge

A.J. Ewart

Casey Jarvis

1:17 PM
EDT

Eric Cole

Hank Lebioda

Matt McCarty

Mac Meissner

1:28 PM
EDT

Brice Garnett

Lee Hodges

Kristoffer Reitan

Kris Ventura

1:39 PM
EDT

Alex Smalley

Hayden Springer

Doug Ghim

Jeffrey Kang

1:50 PM
EDT

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat