The Players Championship 2026: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results

  
Published February 18, 2026 02:45 PM

Rory McIlroy won the 51st Players Championship, defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole-aggregate, Monday playoff, following a lengthy weather suspension the day prior.

It was the second time McIlroy had won The Players (2019), making him the eighth player with two titles at the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Here’s a full look at the past champions as well as where the tournament has been contested over the years.

  • 1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)
  • 1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)
  • 1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)
  • 1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)
  • 1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)
﻿YEAR CHAMPION SCORE EARNINGS
2025 Rory McIlroy 274 (-12) $4,500,000
2024 Scottie Scheffler 266 (-20) $4,500,000
2023 Scottie Scheffler 271 (-17) $4,500,000
2022 Cameron Smith 275 (-13) $3,600,000
2021 Justin Thomas 274 (-14) $2,700,000
2020 No event (pandemic) N/A N/A
2019 Rory McIlroy 272 (-16) $2,250,000
2018 Webb Simpson 270 (-18) $1,980,000
2017 Si-woo Kim 278 (-10) $1,890,000
2016 Jason Day 273 (-15) $1,890,000
2015 Rickie Fowler 276 (-12) $1,800,000
2014 Martin Kaymer 275 (-13) $1,800,000
2013 Tiger Woods 275 (-13) $1,710,000
2012 Matt Kuchar 275 (-13) $1,710,000
2011 K.J. Choi 275 (-13) $1,710,000
2010 Tim Clark 272 (-16) $1,710,000
2009 Henrik Stenson 276 (-12) $1,710,000
2008 Sergio Garcia 283 (-5) $1,170,000
2007 Phil Mickelson 277 (-11) $1,620,000
2006 Stephen Ames 274 (-14) $1,440,000
2005 Fred Funk 279 (-9) $1,440,000
2004 Adam Scott 276 (-12) $1,440,000
2003 Davis Love III 271 (-17) $1,440,000
2002 Craig Perks 280 (-8) $1,080,000
2001 Tiger Woods 274 (-14) $1,080,000
2000 Hal Sutton 278 (-10) $1,080,000
1999 David Duval 285 (-3) $900,000
1998 Justin Leonard 278 (-10) $720,000
1997 Steve Elkington 272 (-16) $630,000
1996 Fred Couples 270 (-18) $630,000
1995 Lee Janzen 283 (-5) $540,000
1994 Greg Norman 264 (-24) $450,000
1993 Nick Price 270 (-18) $450,000
1992 Davis Love III 273 (-15) $324,000
1991 Steve Elkington 276 (-12) $288,000
1990 Jodie Mudd 278 (-10) $270,000
1989 Tom Kite 279 (-9) $243,000
1988 Mark McCumber 273 (-15) $225,000
1987 Sandy Lyle 274 (-14) $180,000
1986 John Mahaffey 275 (-13) $162,000
1985 Calvin Peete 274 (-14) $162,000
1984 Fred Couples 277 (-11) $144,000
1983 Hal Sutton 283 (-5) $126,000
1982 Jerry Pate 280 (-8) $90,000
1981 Raymond Floyd 285 (-3) $72,000
1980 Lee Trevino 278 (-10) $72,000
1979 Lanny Wadkins 283 (-5) $72,000
1978 Jack Nicklaus 289 (+1) $60,000
1977 Mark Hayes 289 (+1) $60,000
1976 Jack Nicklaus 269 (-19) $60,000
1975 Al Geiberger 270 (-10) $50,000
1974 Jack Nicklaus 272 (-16) $50,000