The Players Championship 2026: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results
Published February 18, 2026 02:45 PM
Rory McIlroy won the 51st Players Championship, defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole-aggregate, Monday playoff, following a lengthy weather suspension the day prior.
It was the second time McIlroy had won The Players (2019), making him the eighth player with two titles at the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Here’s a full look at the past champions as well as where the tournament has been contested over the years.
- 1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)
- 1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)
- 1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)
- 1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)
- 1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|EARNINGS
|2025
|Rory McIlroy
|274 (-12)
|$4,500,000
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler
|266 (-20)
|$4,500,000
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|271 (-17)
|$4,500,000
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|275 (-13)
|$3,600,000
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|274 (-14)
|$2,700,000
|2020
|No event (pandemic)
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|272 (-16)
|$2,250,000
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|270 (-18)
|$1,980,000
|2017
|Si-woo Kim
|278 (-10)
|$1,890,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|273 (-15)
|$1,890,000
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|276 (-12)
|$1,800,000
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|275 (-13)
|$1,800,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2011
|K.J. Choi
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2010
|Tim Clark
|272 (-16)
|$1,710,000
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|276 (-12)
|$1,710,000
|2008
|Sergio Garcia
|283 (-5)
|$1,170,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|277 (-11)
|$1,620,000
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|274 (-14)
|$1,440,000
|2005
|Fred Funk
|279 (-9)
|$1,440,000
|2004
|Adam Scott
|276 (-12)
|$1,440,000
|2003
|Davis Love III
|271 (-17)
|$1,440,000
|2002
|Craig Perks
|280 (-8)
|$1,080,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|274 (-14)
|$1,080,000
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|278 (-10)
|$1,080,000
|1999
|David Duval
|285 (-3)
|$900,000
|1998
|Justin Leonard
|278 (-10)
|$720,000
|1997
|Steve Elkington
|272 (-16)
|$630,000
|1996
|Fred Couples
|270 (-18)
|$630,000
|1995
|Lee Janzen
|283 (-5)
|$540,000
|1994
|Greg Norman
|264 (-24)
|$450,000
|1993
|Nick Price
|270 (-18)
|$450,000
|1992
|Davis Love III
|273 (-15)
|$324,000
|1991
|Steve Elkington
|276 (-12)
|$288,000
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|278 (-10)
|$270,000
|1989
|Tom Kite
|279 (-9)
|$243,000
|1988
|Mark McCumber
|273 (-15)
|$225,000
|1987
|Sandy Lyle
|274 (-14)
|$180,000
|1986
|John Mahaffey
|275 (-13)
|$162,000
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|274 (-14)
|$162,000
|1984
|Fred Couples
|277 (-11)
|$144,000
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|283 (-5)
|$126,000
|1982
|Jerry Pate
|280 (-8)
|$90,000
|1981
|Raymond Floyd
|285 (-3)
|$72,000
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|278 (-10)
|$72,000
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|283 (-5)
|$72,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|289 (+1)
|$60,000
|1977
|Mark Hayes
|289 (+1)
|$60,000
|1976
|Jack Nicklaus
|269 (-19)
|$60,000
|1975
|Al Geiberger
|270 (-10)
|$50,000
|1974
|Jack Nicklaus
|272 (-16)
|$50,000