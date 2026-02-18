The Players Championship 2026: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results

Rory McIlroy won the 51st Players Championship, defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole-aggregate, Monday playoff, following a lengthy weather suspension the day prior.

It was the second time McIlroy had won The Players (2019), making him the eighth player with two titles at the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Here’s a full look at the past champions as well as where the tournament has been contested over the years.

1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)

1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)

1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)

1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)

1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)