Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rintaro Nakano of Japan made eagle on the par-5 13th hole for the second straight day and closed with a birdie for a 6-under 66 to move into a three-way tie for the lead Friday at the halfway point of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Khanh Hung Le, the 17-year-old from Vietnam who has committed to play college golf at Illinois, shot 67 and Harry Takis of Australia had a 66 to join Rintaro at 11-under 133.

At stake this weekend on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club is a spot in the Masters and The Open next year for the winner.

Le is trying to become the first Vietnamese winner since Augusta National and the R&A launched the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2010. Rintaro is hopeful of joining an elite group of Japanese winners that includes Hideki Matsuyama (twice), Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima, all of whom were No. 1 amateurs in the world.

Takis, meanwhile, has added to the recent surge of San Diego State alumni. He was Mountain West Conference freshman of the year this year for the Aztecs. San Diego State alum include major champions Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun, while Justin Hastings won the Latin American Amateur last year during his final season with the Aztecs.

The cut for top 60 and ties came at 6-over 150 and that included Geoffrey Lablak, the first player from Lebanon to make the cut in the Asia-Pacific. He was tied for 23rd after rounds of 73-71. Three players from the United Arab Emirates made the cut, led by Ahman Skaik in a tie for 10th.