R&A releases exemption criteria, other details for inaugural Last-Chance Qualifier

The R&A announced earlier this year the debut of the Last-Chance Qualifier, starting with next summer’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where the winner will earn the final spot in The Open field.

On Tuesday, the qualification criteria were finalized for the 12-man, 18-hole qualifier, which will be contested on the Southport, England, links on July 13, the Monday of championship week.

The field will include, in order of priority:



1. Leading two non-exempt players in the Official World Golf Ranking on July 6

2. British Amateur runner-up, if still amateur

3. Any players who missed in a playoff at Final Qualifying

4. Any players who missed by a shot at Final Qualifying

5. Players who tied for a qualifying place in an Open Qualifying Series event (excluding the Genesis Scottish Open) and did not qualify due to a lower OWGR position

The first 12 players to accept their spots in the Last-Chance Qualifier will comprise the field, with any remaining players being put on the reserve list. If this qualifier had been in place last year, six players would’ve been eligible via the first three exemption categories, while 19 players would’ve been eligible via the fourth category and four via the fifth category.

The top two players via the OWGR will also top the reserve list for actual Open Championship, so if they get into the 156-player field before the Monday qualifier, they will be removed from the 12-man field.

There will be a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner of the qualifier, if necessary. Finishers Nos. 2-12 in the qualifier will then be moved to The Open’s reserve list, starting at No. 3 and behind the original two reserves.