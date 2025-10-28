Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open

In an attempt to “refine the strategic challenge for elite players,” the R&A announced on Tuesday a series of changes to the Old Course ahead of the 2027 Open at St. Andrews.

Six holes will be lengthened, and several bunkers will be relocated or extended in what represents the most significant enhancements to the ancient links since 2015. The changes follow an extensive review process following the 2022 Open during which Cam Smith finished at 20-under 268, a record score for the Old Course that also matched the lowest score to par in any major.

According to the R&A:

• Six holes will be lengthened (Nos. 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 16) that will increase the championship yardage by 132 yards, to a total of 7,445 yards;

• The new championship tees will add 35 yards to No. 6; 17 yards to No. 6; 22 yards to No. 7, and 29 yards to No. 10. Tee-box expansion on Nos. 11 and 16 will add 21 and 10 yards in length, respectively;

• The 16th hole will have the most significant adjustment, with the restoration of the playing area to the left of the famed Principal’s Nose and Deacon Sime bunkers, as well as two additional bunkers that will add risk to the left-hand side;

• Bunkers down the right side of the second hole will be relocated farther down the fairway and to the left. New bunkers will also be added to Nos. 6, 9 and 10 that should come more into play for the elite players.

“Every generation has played a part in shaping the Old Course, and this latest program continues that long tradition,” said Neil Coulson, chief executive of the St. Andrews Links Trust. “The work will restore features that have changed subtly over time and refine others to preserve the course’s unique character.”

Work is scheduled to begin next week.