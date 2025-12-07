Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Skechers World Champions Cup
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Skechers World Champions Cup
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
December 6, 2025 10:40 PM
Watch the best moments and top shots from the 2025 GL Championship, a 40-team scramble over two days at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
