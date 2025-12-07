Skip navigation
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship

December 6, 2025 10:40 PM
Watch the best moments and top shots from the 2025 GL Championship, a 40-team scramble over two days at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.

Latest Clips

01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old