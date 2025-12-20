Skip navigation
Kuchar: 'Fun to sit back and watch' son Cameron

December 20, 2025 05:37 PM
Matt Kuchar reflects on the first day of the PNC Championship, sharing why his son Cameron "has turned into a sparring partner" and his father Peter, who passed away earlier this year, "is definitely still here with us."
Latest Clips

nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_golf_couplesint_251219.jpg
09:58
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
nbc_golf_lewisseg_251219.jpg
05:05
Gary Woodland shares spotlight with father at PNC
nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_golf_qschool_251214.jpg
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
nbc_golf_dylanwuputtintv_251214.jpg
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_golf_rozointv_251214.jpg
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_golf_qschoolhighlights_251213.jpg
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
nbc_golf_grantthorntonrd2_251213.jpg
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newcomer_251208.jpg
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
nbc_golf_newsmaker2_251208.jpg
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’