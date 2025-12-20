Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
Follow Luke Clanton from the leadup to and through Tuesday at the Golf Channel Games, where he had his first production meeting, shared his thoughts on playing with Scottie Scheffler, tried some lefty shots and more.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Watch the biggest hits from the biggest names in the long drive competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games.
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates' performances.
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
Watch the biggest moments from the captain's challenge at the Optum Golf Channel Games where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy engage in a duel of distance.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
Watch the best moments from the 14 clubs competition as pros go through the clubs in their bag at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
Watch the best moments from the team relay competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
Watch the best shots from the short game competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
The Golf Channel broadcast team takes on the Optum Golf Channel Games team relay under the lights in Jupiter, Florida.
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
Johnson Wagner and Keith Mitchell practice the 14 Club Challenge, one of several challenges to be played at the Optum Golf Channel Games, where Team Scottie and Team Rory will face off at Trump National Golf Club.
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
Rory McIlroy plays a "this or that" challenge where he reveals his favorite golf clubs by process of elimination, from Quail Hollow to Royal Portrush and more.