AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Airtimes
Live Streams
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Live Streams
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Rozo's 'positive spirit' for earns PGA Tour card
December 18, 2025 06:08 PM
New PGA Tour member Marcelo Rozo talks about his journey to earning a PGA Tour card, the people who pushed him and how he got back to golf after a year absence.
Close Ad