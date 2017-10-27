Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Friday in Palm Beach County and entered a diversion program following his arrest in May on a DUI charge.

If Woods successfully completes the diversion program, the state will drop the DUI charge for the lesser charge of reckless driving, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Woods, who was present for the hearing, will have to pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend a DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a DUI workshop as part of the program. He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing under the program.

Woods was arrested at 2 a.m. on May 29 in Jupiter, Fla., when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked on the side of the road and had damage to the driver's side wheels and tires.

Woods didn't know where he was when asked by officers and he stumbled and swayed through a field sobriety test, police dashboard camera video showed. Woods told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April. Tests showed he had no alcohol in his system.

On June 19, Woods released a statement via Twitter, “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on Tour.”

Two weeks later he released a second statement saying he had completed an out-of-state “private intensive program.”

Woods has not competed since February, but he has released a series of videos via social media swinging various clubs in recent weeks and was spotted playing golf this week at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.