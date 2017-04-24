Grill Room

Fowler hangs with pole vaulter, model Allison Stokke

Has Rickie Fowler recreated that hilarious Ryder Cup photo for the final time?

Maybe. Maybe not.

All we know is that while attending the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas over the weekend, Fowler snapped a couple photos with former collegiate All-American pole vaulter turned fitness model Alison Stokke that ended up on Instagram, sparking dating rumors all over the Internet.

Of course, this is Rickie Fowler we're talking about here. He hangs out with famous people all the time.

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

So make of this what you will, but feel free to investigate Ms. Stokke more below:

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

I'm not sure if you heard but I did over a thousand

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Pole runs to finish off today's session

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Pole vault time! #pvs2017

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Bowling or roller skating? I'll never tell. #MysteryMondays

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Track daze //@onexwonder

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke

