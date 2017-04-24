Fowler hangs with pole vaulter, model Allison Stokke

Has Rickie Fowler recreated that hilarious Ryder Cup photo for the final time?

Maybe. Maybe not.

All we know is that while attending the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas over the weekend, Fowler snapped a couple photos with former collegiate All-American pole vaulter turned fitness model Alison Stokke that ended up on Instagram, sparking dating rumors all over the Internet.

Of course, this is Rickie Fowler we're talking about here. He hangs out with famous people all the time.

So make of this what you will, but feel free to investigate Ms. Stokke more below:

