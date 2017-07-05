Grill Room

Kang keeps major victory party going in Vegas

By

Grill Room Team
July 5, 2017, 3:00 pm

Danielle Kang's celebration got off to a bit of a different start in the wake of winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship when she used the trophy to scarf down her victory meal, a big bowl of noodles.

But sometime after dinner ended, Kang made her way to a more traditional major victory party spot, Las Vegas.

These days, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay there, it ends up on social media. So we got a tiny glimpse into the celebration thanks to the major champ's Instagram account.

From the looks of things, there wasn't any Fireball Whisky à la U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka, but she did make it into the D.J. booth with Steve Aoki.

It's Danielle Kang's world, we're all just living in it.

Danielle Kang, 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

