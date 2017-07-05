Kang keeps major victory party going in Vegas

Danielle Kang's celebration got off to a bit of a different start in the wake of winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship when she used the trophy to scarf down her victory meal, a big bowl of noodles.

But sometime after dinner ended, Kang made her way to a more traditional major victory party spot, Las Vegas.

These days, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay there, it ends up on social media. So we got a tiny glimpse into the celebration thanks to the major champ's Instagram account.

From the looks of things, there wasn't any Fireball Whisky à la U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka, but she did make it into the D.J. booth with Steve Aoki.

It's Danielle Kang's world, we're all just living in it.