McIlroy pleased with opening 67 at BMW PGA

By Will GrayMay 24, 2018, 4:47 pm

While a short miss on the final green denied him a share of the clubhouse lead, Rory McIlroy had plenty of reason to smile after opening the BMW PGA Championship with a 5-under 67.

McIlroy won the European Tour's flagship event in memorable fashion in 2014, erasing a seven-shot deficit on the final day. But the West Course at Wentworth has otherwise been a house of horrors for the Ulsterman, as he missed the cut in his three other appearances since 2012 and has played the course in a combined 10 over in his eight career appearances.

This marks his first return to the event since 2015, and he's now one shot off the early pace after a round that at times offered glimpses of his commanding form from recent years.

Full-field scores from the BMW PGA Championship

"I think I did everything pretty well," McIlroy said. "I drove the ball much better, put the ball in play off the tee a lot more than I've done the last couple weeks, so that's been really good. I thought I gave myself a lot of chances, and I took most of them."

McIlroy started slowly, and a bogey on No. 9 after a poor approach from the middle of the fairway meant he made the turn in just 1 under. But he got that dropped shot back on the next hole, then added birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 to climb up the leaderboard. He appeared poised to add at least one more tally, but was unable to birdie either of the two closing par-5s at Wentworth including a miss from inside 4 feet on No. 18.

"A little frustrated that I couldn't get a birdie or two out of the last couple holes, but overall a really good start," he said.

Making his first start since a missed cut at The Players Championship, McIlroy sits two shots behind Lucas Bjerregaard with hopes for "more of the same" from his game over the weekend on a course that has often had his number.

"If I can hit the ball like I did today over the next three days," McIlroy said, "I think I'll be right there."

McIlroy shoots 67, two off BMW PGA lead

By Associated PressMay 24, 2018, 6:56 pm

Stricker opens with 65 at Colonial despite back pain

By Will GrayMay 24, 2018, 6:45 pm

After four holes of the Fort Worth Invitational, things were looking bleak for Steve Stricker.

The ageless veteran was already 1 over when he tweaked his back playing his approach to No. 13, his fourth hole of the day at Colonial Country Club. He ended up making another bogey, but at that point his score took a backseat to the health of his ailing back.

"I tried to hit a pretty solid 6-iron and got right into the impact area, and actually felt my lower back crack right where I had surgery back in 2014, pretty much right on the spot," Stricker told reporters. "Tried to walk to the green and that wasn't going so well. Kind of tightened up on me. I thought I was going to have to stop and just stand there for a minute, which I did a couple of times. It didn't look or feel very good for a while."

Slowly but surely, Stricker's back began to loosen up, and with it came a turnaround on the scorecard. Stricker had a four-hole stretch in the middle of his round that he played in 5 under, highlighted by a hole-out from the greenside bunker for eagle on the par-5 first hole. Despite the rocky start, he ended up shooting a 5-under 65 to sit two shots off the early pace set by Charley Hoffman.

"I just kept plodding along," Stricker said. "I knew there were some birdie holes out here if you can get it in the fairway. There are some short irons."

Stricker had a spot in one of the marquee early-round groups, but his score bettered both Jordan Spieth's 1-under 69 and defending champ Kevin Kisner's 2-over 72. Stricker told reporters that he planned to get his back checked after the round.

Stricker continues to straddle both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions while crafting a unique schedule, and his appearance this week in Fort Worth came at the expense of skipping the Senior PGA Championnship, a major on the over-50 circuit. But Stricker won at Colonial in 2009 and has now played four straight years on what he described as one of his favorite courses.

"I like to play here. I know I'm going to play John Deere, another favorite tournament of mine, and FedEx St. Jude looks like I am going to try to play in a couple weeks, try to get in the U.S. Open," Stricker said. "So it's just kind of picking them as I go, and seeing where I want to go and seeing what feels good to me at the time."

Lexi, Wie, J. Korda grouped at U.S Women's Open

By Randall MellMay 24, 2018, 6:37 pm

The big-hitting American trio of Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda will be looking to provide some early summer fireworks at next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek outside Birmingham, Ala.

Thompson, Wie and Korda will tee it up together in the first two rounds.

Here’s a look at some of the notable groupings with full tee times listed below:

Thompson, Wie, Korda: 7:46 a.m., Thursday; 1:26 p.m. Friday

Thompson nearly dominated the 2017 season, winning twice while finishing second six times. She won the Vare Trophy for low scoring average and was the Golf Writers Association of America Female Player of the Year, but she’s still looking for her first title this year. It couldn’t come at a better time next week as she bids to win her second major. Wie and Korda have both won this year. Wie, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open winner, won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in March. Korda won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and takes strong form into her bid to win her first major.

Inbee Park, In Gee Chun, Moriya Jutanugarn: 1:37 p.m., Thursday; 7:57 a.m., Friday

World No. 1 Park is coming off her first victory in a Korean LPGA event last week. She won the LPGA’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March. The two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner has finished T-3 or better in five of her eight worldwide starts this season. Chun, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open winner, is coming off a strong effort in a playoff loss at the Kingsmill Championship. She is looking to become the first player in LPGA history to make her first three LPGA titles major championships. Jutanugarn is just a month removed from winning her first LPGA title at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open.

Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim, Sophia Schubert: 1:15 p.m., Thursday; 7:35 a.m. Friday

Park brings momentum in her bid to become the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Women’s Open titles since Karrie Webb did it in 2000 and ’01. Park won the Volunteers of America Texas Classic in her last start three weeks ago. Kim broke through to win her first major last summer at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Schubert is the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champ who just finished up her senior season at the University of Texas.

Pernilla Lindberg, Cristie Kerr, Sei Young Kim: 1:26 p.m., Thursday; 7:46 a.m. Friday

Lindberg will be looking to make it back-to-back major championship titles after winning the ANA Inspiration in dramatic fashion in April, defeating Inbee Park in a playoff for a wire-to-wire victory. Kerr, the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champ, is looking to claim her third major championship and move closer to the LPGA Hall of Fame. A victory would move her with three points of the 27 required. Kim is a six-time LPGA winner seeking her first title this year after winning in each of her first three seasons on tour.

Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Stacy Lewis: 7:35 a.m., Thursday; 1:15 p.m., Friday

Jutanugarn is coming off a victory Sunday at the Kingsmill Championship, her first this year and the eighth of her career. She’s looking to add a second major to the Ricoh Women’s British Open title she won two years ago. Ko won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February. She’s becoming a fixture on leaderboards, with six top 10s in nine starts in this her rookie season. Lewis is in a year of transition after announcing last month that she is pregnant with her first child. She expects to make only a few more starts this summer before putting away the clubs after the Marathon Classic in July to prepare for the baby’s birth.

Full tee times

Thursday (May 31), Hole #1 / Friday (June 1), Hole #10

6:40 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. – Casey Danielson, Osceola, Wis.; Sophie Walker, England; (a) Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand

6:51 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. – Becky Morgan, Wales; (a) Celia Barquin Arozamena, Spain; Wichanee Meechai, Thailand

7:02 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. – Mel Reid, England; Gaby Lopez, Mexico; Kris Tamulis, Naples, Fla.

7:13 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. – (a) Maria Fassi, Mexico; Mo Martin, Altadena, Calif.; Angela Stanford, Saginaw, Texas

7:24 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. – Katherine Kirk, Australia; Charley Hull, England; Angel Yin, Arcadia, Calif.

7:35 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Japan; Jennifer Song, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Min Young Lee, Republic of Korea

7:46 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. – Karrie Webb, Australia; Alena Sharp, Canada; Lindy Duncan, Plantation, Fla.

7:57 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Paula Creamer, Pleasanton, Calif.; Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; Ryann O'Toole, San Clemente, Calif.

8:08 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. – Mi Jung Hur, Republic of Korea; Azahara Munoz, Spain; Teresa Lu, Chinese Taipei

8:19 a.m. / 1:59 p.m. – Julieta Granada, Paraguay; Sarah Kemp, Australia; (a) Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, Utah

8:30 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. – Karine Icher, France; Jillian Hollis, Rocky River, Ohio; Nicole Broch Larsen, Denmark

8:41 a.m. / 2:21 p.m. – Lee Lopez, Whittier, Calif.; Sun Young Yoo, Republic of Korea; TBD

8:52 a.m. / 2:32 p.m. – Sarah Schober, Austria; (a) Lei Ye, People's Republic of China; Daniela Darquea, Ecuador

Thursday (May 31), Hole #10 / Friday (June 1), Hole #1

6:40 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. – Solar Lee, Republic of Korea; Jenny Suh, Fairfax, Va.; (a) Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif.

6:51 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. – Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic; Daniela Holmqvist, Sweden; (a) Sophie Hausmann, Germany

7:02 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand; TBD; Ayako Uehara, Japan

7:13 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. – Haru (Harukyo) Nomura, Japan; (a) Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind.; TBD

7:24 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. – Danielle Kang, Las Vegas, Nev.; So Yeon Ryu, Republic of Korea; Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

7:35 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; Jin Young Ko, Republic of Korea; Stacy Lewis, The Woodlands, Texas

7:46 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. – Michelle Wie, Honolulu, Hawaii; Lexi Thompson, Coral Springs, Fla.; Jessica Korda, Bradenton, Fla.

7:57 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Shanshan Feng, People's Republic of China; Minjee Lee, Australia; Eun-Hee Ji, Republic of Korea

8:08 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. – Emma Talley, Princeton, Ky.; Cydney Clanton, Concord, N.C.; (a) Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas

8:19 a.m. / 1:59 pm. – (a) Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland; Candie Kung, Chinese Taipei; Jacqui Concolino, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. – Cheyenne Woods, Phoenix, Ariz.; Kotono Kozuma, Japan; Celine Herbin, France

8:41 a.m. / 2:21 p.m. – (a) Yujeong Son, Republic of Korea; Paula Reto, South Africa; Tiffany Chan, Hong Kong China

8:52 a.m. / 2:32 p.m. – Grace Na, Oakland, Calif.; Yiyi Liu, People's Republic of China; (a) Kaylee Benton, Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Thursday (May 31), Hole #1 / Friday (June 1), Hole #10

12:20 p.m. / 6:40 a.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa; Rumi Yoshiba, Japan; Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei

12:31 p.m. / 6:51 a.m. – Kim Kaufman, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Anne Van Dam, Netherlands; Supamas Sangchan, Thailand

12:42 p.m. / 7:02 a.m. – Sandra Gal, Germany; Jeong Eun Lee, Republic of Korea; Sarah Smith, Australia

12:53 p.m. / 7:13 a.m. – Chella Choi, Republic of Korea; Jane Park, Woodstock, Ga.; TBD

1:04 p.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Amy Yang, Republic of Korea; Lydia Ko, New Zealand; Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Fla.

1:15 p.m. / 7:35 a.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Republic of Korea; In-Kyung Kim, Republic of Korea; (a) Sophia Schubert, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

1:26 p.m. / 7:46 a.m. – Cristie Kerr, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden; Sei Young Kim, Republic of Korea

1:37 p.m. / 7:57 a.m. – Inbee Park, Republic of Korea; Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand; In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea

1:48 p.m. / 8:08 a.m. – Brooke Henderson, Canada; Brittany Lincicome, Seminole, Fla.; Hye-Jin Choi, Republic of Korea

1:59 p.m. / 8:19 a.m. – (a) Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif.; Megan Khang, Rockland, Mass.; Jihyun Kim, Republic of Korea

2:10 p.m. / 8:30 a.m. – Catriona Matthew, Scotland; TBD; Pei-Yun Chien, Chinese Taipei

2:21 p.m. / 8:41 a.m. – Katelyn Dambaugh, Goose Creek, S.C.; (a) Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas; Giulia Molinaro, Italy

2:32 p.m. / 8:52 a.m. – Christine Song, Fullerton, Calif.; (a) Gaeun Song, Republic of Korea; (a) Olivia Cason, Owensboro, Ky.

Thursday (May 31), Hole #10 / Friday (June 1), Hole #1

12:20 p.m. / 6:40 a.m. – Ssu-Chia Cheng, Chinese Taipei; (a) Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii; Kaori Takayama, Japan

12:31 p.m. / 6:51 a.m. – (a) Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C.; Xiyu Lin, People's Republic of China; Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark

12:42 p.m. / 7:02 a.m. – Olafia Kristinsdottir, Iceland; Minami Hiruta, Japan; (a) Linn Grant, Sweden

12:53 p.m. / 7:13 a.m. – Hyojoo Kim, Republic of Korea; (a) Robyn Choi, Australia; Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

1:04 p.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, N.J.; Mirim Lee, Republic of Korea; Ai Suzuki, Japan

1:15 p.m. / 7:35 a.m. – Jenny Shin, Torrance, Calif.; Lizette Salas, Azusa, Calif.; Fumika Kawagishi, Japan

1:26 p.m. / 7:46 a.m. – Austin Ernst, Seneca, S.C.; Ally McDonald, Fulton, Miss.; Georgia Hall, England

1:37 p.m. / 7:57 a.m. – Jeongeun6 Lee, Republic of Korea; Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England; Carlota Ciganda, Spain

1:48 p.m. / 8:08 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Republic of Korea; Brittany Altomare, Tampa, Fla.; Caroline Masson, Germany

1:59 p.m. / 8:19 a.m. – Su-Hyun Oh, Australia; (a) Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Saranporn Langkulgasettrin, Thailand

2:10 p.m. / 8:30 a.m. – Jing Yan, People's Republic of China; (a) Celeste Dao, Canada; Nannette Hill, Pelham Manor, N.Y.

2:21 p.m. / 8:41 a.m. – Hyun Kyung Park, Republic of Korea; Maria Hernandez, Spain; (a) Dana Williams, Boca Raton, Fla.

2:32 p.m. / 8:52 a.m. – (a) Evelyn Arguelles, Mexico; Britney Yada, Hilo, Hawaii; Martina Edberg, Sweden

Haley Moore of Arizona Oklahoma State University athletics

NCAA Women's takeaways: Heartwarming for Haley

By Ryan LavnerMay 24, 2018, 4:33 pm

STILLWATER, Okla. – Before Karsten Creek is officially handed over to the men, here are some parting thoughts from the NCAA Women’s Championship, which saw Arizona defeat Alabama in an extra-holes thriller:

• A team of destiny, maybe not, but there was an unmistakable sense from speaking to other coaches that they wanted no part of Arizona after Bianca Pagdanganan buried that 30-footer for eagle on the final hole of stroke play. The Wildcats played with an edge, and without fear, after barely sneaking into the match-play field – and that’s a dangerous combination for opposing teams.

• It was heartwarming to watch Arizona’s Haley Moore sink the clinching putt, a 4-footer for birdie that gave the Wildcats their third NCAA title (and first since 2000). She’s had an interesting career, from making the cut at the ANA Inspiration at 16 years old to dealing with some less-than-welcoming teammates in Tucson. Her coaches refer to her as a “gentle giant,” but her wild swings in emotion on the course are difficult to manage; she so desperately wants to play well for her team that she puts undue pressure on herself to perform. That’s why Wednesday’s result was so important. “It gives them a little extra belief in themselves that they didn’t have before,” Arizona coach Laura Ianello said.

• That Alabama’s Lakareber Abe even pushed the anchor match into extras was somewhat of a surprise. She missed a 5-footer on 16 that would have given her a 1-up lead with two holes to play, and she also hit a pair of shanks (or semi-shanks) on both Nos. 13 and 17 that would have destroyed most players’ confidence. Instead, she stepped up on the par-5 18th and hit the second-most impressive shot of the championship, a roasted 3-wood to 12 feet to set up a two-putt birdie and sudden-death playoff.

• The pace of play at the NCAA Championship was, in a word, dreadful. Yes, the final day of stroke-play qualifying is the most intense day of the season, and it’s staged on the most difficult course they’ll play all year. But rounds can’t take six hours to complete, nor should the championship match go for 4 hours and 45 minutes in regulation. (They had time for maybe two more playoff holes before sunset.) In most cases, there was way too much over-coaching, and it’s something that needs to be addressed by the NCAA.

• The curse of the medalist continues. UCLA extended a run of misery for the top seeds after stroke play, as the Bruins made it 0-for-13 for both the men and women. If there’s any team that can snap the streak, winning both the stroke- and match-play portions, it’s Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are the prohibitive favorites at nationals this week, and not just because they’re playing on their home turf. Don’t be surprised if they take the stroke-play portion by as many as 20 strokes, which will only ratchet up the pressure in match play.

• In one of the tightest races in recent memory, your trusty correspondent voted for Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho for the Annika Award, given to the top player in the country. Kupcho didn’t have the most wins – that was Arkansas’ Maria Fassi, with six. She didn’t have the most consistency, either – that was UCLA’s Lilia Vu, who didn’t finish outside the top 6 in the regular season. But Kupcho earned my vote for one simple reason: No player went into this season with the specter of having blown an NCAA title a year ago. In 2017, Kupcho had a two-shot lead heading into the 71st hole and made triple bogey to lose by one. All she did this year was rip off three wins in her last four starts – including regionals, where she set a school scoring record and sank the clinching birdie to push Wake into nationals, and then went wire-to-wire at Karsten Creek.

• Depending on your rooting interests, Arizona either won a thriller … or top-ranked ’Bama lost it in gut-wrenching fashion. The 18th green afterward is always a surreal scene: One team chanting and dancing and crying, while a few feet away the other five players are absolutely devastated. The trophy presentations are difficult to watch, with the five losing players and two coaches enduring a 20-minute ceremony. While Arizona whooped it up beside them, the Tide stood silently, holding their NCAA runner-up trophies, politely clapping and generally looking as though they’d rather be anywhere in the world but there.

• UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit and Arizona’s Pagnanganan were the two most impressive players this observer watched last week in Oklahoma. The sound coming off their clubfaces was just different. They look like not just future LPGA winners, but possibly major champions.

• Alabama junior Cheyenne Knight is turning pro, and it’s a bit of a head-scratcher. Sure, she was a first-team All-American once again, but she also was the third-best player on her squad this season (and it wasn’t particularly close). It leaves a hole in the middle of coach Mic Potter’s lineup, and the void could grow even wider with standout Lauren Stephenson (fresh off recording the lowest single-season scoring average in NCAA Division I history, 69.5) expected to enter the LPGA’s new qualifying series in the fall. It could be the Kristen Gillman Show in 2018-19, and she’s ready.

• Duke senior Leona Maguire capped her remarkable college career with a quarterfinal exit in match play. She leaves as one of the best players not just in Duke history but in all of college golf, a two-time Player of the Year and the owner (at least for now) of the lowest scoring average in NCAA history. The only thing she didn’t do? Win a NCAA title, either with her team or as an individual, despite staying in school all four years. She’ll be an intriguing player to watch at the pro level, because Duke coach Dan Brooks believes she can be a future Hall of Famer.

• If you’re still griping that match play doesn’t crown the best team all season … well … just stop. The nonstop drama of Arizona-Alabama is exactly why the NCAA switched to head-to-head match play. It’s not going anywhere.

