Getty Images

Players, coaches affected by virus at NCAA regional

By Ryan LavnerMay 9, 2018, 1:36 am

Coaches and players are being warned by tournament officials to take extra precautions after at least nine people have fallen ill at the NCAA women’s regional in Austin, Texas.

On Tuesday morning, the University of Texas director of events instructed coaches to have their players wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly. Staff members cleaned all of the spigots of the water coolers and ice chests, and housekeeping services at the team hotel sanitized all of the rooms.

But by then, the mysterious virus had already taken a toll.

East Carolina was disqualified from advancing to the NCAA Championship on Tuesday after only two players were healthy enough to compete.

Golfweek reported that Arkansas’ fifth player, Cara Gorlei, was flanked by her coach and trainer throughout her round of 3-over 75. Her teammates picked up the slack, with the Razorbacks posting the low round of the day, a 17-under 271, to move 11 shots clear of the field.  

Baylor coach Jay Goble said that his assistant coach also got the stomach bug and was unable to make it to the course for the second round.

The reason for the outbreak is unclear, but over the past few weeks the norovirus recently affected more than a hundred people in the area.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The top six teams after Wednesday's final round advance to the NCAA Championship in two weeks in Stillwater, Okla. It's a tight race in the regional, as top-seeded Arkansas and host Texas are the only teams under par. The next six teams are separated by five shots. 

Article Tags: NCAA Golf, NCAA, College golf, college, Regional, Austin

Trending

Getty Images

NCAA regionals: Which teams are in, out for NCAAs

By Ryan LavnerMay 8, 2018, 11:23 pm

The NCAA Division I women’s regionals continued Tuesday at four sites around the country. The low six teams in each regional after 54 holes advance to the May 18-23 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the second-round results from the Tallahassee (Fla.), Madison (Wis.), Austin (Texas) and San Francisco regionals:

Tallahassee regional, at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Alabama (-18)

Second place: Washington (-14)

In position: Florida State (-13), Furman (-13), Clemson (-12), Arizona (-5)

Work to do: Wake Forest (-2), UNLV (+2), Georgia (+3), Tennessee (+5), Vanderbilt (+5)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (-10)

Skinny: Top-seeded Alabama took control of the regional with a 12-under 276 on Day 2, with all four of their counters breaking par. Host Florida State shot the second-lowest round of the day, an 11-under 277, to surge all the way into third place. Clemson is looking to make nationals for the second consecutive year, despite having a program just five years old. The Tigers are in good shape, 10 shots clear of seventh place. Third-seeded Arizona shot an important round of 7 under to climb four spots and move back into the top 6. The Wildcats’ immediate focus will be to remain ahead of Wake Forest, which trails by three, and UNLV, now seven back. Kupcho, who was in position to win last year’s NCAA title before a triple bogey on the 71st hole, shot a second-round 64 to take the individual lead.

Madison regional, at University Ridge Golf Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Duke (-14)

Second place: Virginia (-6)

In position: Southern Cal (-3), Arizona State (-2), Oregon State (-2), Illinois (+1), Northwestern (+1), Ohio State (+1)

Work to do: Iowa State (+5), Wisconsin (+7), Purdue (+8)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (-10)

Skinny: There was little positional movement among the top four, but Duke created some separation from the rest of the field after poor back nines by both Virginia and Southern Cal. Now, all of a sudden, the Trojans are within four shots of the cut line. The rest of the regional is far from settled, with six teams separated by four shots. Oregon State is the biggest surprise, as the 14 seed and one of the last teams in the regional field, but the Beavers have been powered to this position almost exclusively by Schroeder, who backed up her 66 with a round of 68. None of her teammates are inside the top 45 individually, which doesn’t bode well with three Big Ten schools and host Wisconsin (which dropped from sixth to 10th) lurking. After having her score dropped on Monday, Duke's Leona Maguire led the team with a 65 on Day 2.

Austin regional, at the University of Texas Golf Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Arkansas (-21)

Second place: Texas (-10)

In position: Florida (+2), Baylor (+5), Virginia Tech (+5), Oklahoma (+5), Texas A&M (+5)

Work to do: Auburn (+7), BYU (+11), Michigan State (+12)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M (-7)

Skinny: Not surprisingly, the top two seeds, including host Texas, are running away from the rest of the field. They’re the only two teams under par through 36 holes. Arkansas shot a blistering, 17-under 271 – the best round of the day, by 11 – to open up a huge lead. Florida climbed three spots, into the third position, but four teams are tied at 5 over par. That includes Virginia Tech, a 14 seed and one of the last teams in the field that is making its first NCAA appearances. The Hokies’ program is just three years old. Oklahoma made the biggest upward move on Day 3, climbing eight positions with a 6-under 282, the second-lowest round of the day. Michigan State was the biggest disappointment, plummeting six positions, into ninth, after shooting a whopping 14 over par. Now, the Spartans are six shots off the cut line.

San Francisco regional, at TPC Harding Park:

Leaders (click here for full team scores): Kent State (-2), Stanford (-2)

Third place: UCLA (-1)

In position: Ole Miss (+1), Oregon (+1), Oklahoma State (+4)

Work to do: Louisville (+5), North Carolina (+5), Colorado (+6), Pepperdine (+6), San Diego State (+7), South Carolina (+9)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (-5)

Skinny: This is the tightest regional from top to bottom, with only six shots separating first and sixth place. In the crosshairs here are perennial NCAA title favorite Stanford and No. 1 overall seed UCLA, which crashed back to earth with a 7-over 295 in the second round. The Bruins were terrible on the back nine, combing to shoot 11 over coming in to spoil what had been a solid two days of work. Oklahoma State, which will host nationals in two weeks, took a big step toward ensuring it’ll be there with a 1-over round that moved the Cowboys up four spots, into the all-important sixth position. Five teams are within two shots of that position, however, and SEC runner-up South Carolina is now five shots off the cut line.  

Article Tags: NCAA, NCAA Golf, College golf, NCAA Regionals

Trending

Getty Images

Woods: Longevity the key to greatness

By Will GrayMay 8, 2018, 7:28 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s often difficult, if not impossible, to get a group of any significant size to agree upon the definition of greatness in sports. Some value championships, others cherish individual performances, while some lean on intangible factors like clutch, poise and leadership.

But when in doubt about a wide-ranging definition, it often helps to go to one of the largest sources of greatness of a generation.

Tiger Woods has spent more than two decades raising the bar on the word “great” in golf - if not sports, in general - often defying expectations of what is possible to accomplish with 14 clubs and a ball. So it should come as no surprise that, when asked to weigh in on the on-court greatness of NBA superstar LeBron James during his recent tear through the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Woods offered a sage and measured assessment.

“First of all, I think that being great is doing something no one can do. But also what separates those people, the ones you mentioned like LeBron or like what I’m thinking with M.J. (Michael Jordan) or (Wayne) Gretzky, it’s just the duration,” Woods said Tuesday at The Players Championship. “Being able to do it not just for one year or one game or a little spell, they’re able to do it for a number of years and accumulate highlights that we will always look at. They’re peppered in our memories.”

Woods has authored plenty of memories during his career, including 14 majors to go along with three victories at TPC Sawgrass: the 1994 U.S. Amateur, plus Players wins in 2001 and 2013. He also knows quite well what it takes to mix dominance with longevity, having once won four majors in a row in 2000-01 and having sat atop the world rankings for a record 683 weeks during his unprecedented career.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“You know, to dominate is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field,” Woods said. “OK, great. Now can you do it for a month? Can you do it for a year? Now can you do it for a decade, do it for a decade-plus? And then you start separating what is truly great. In our sport, there’s been a few guys who have had runs where they’ve lasted for well over a decade into two, and that’s what separates greatness.”

When asked to settle the long-raging debate between James and Jordan for the title of greatest NBA star of all time, Woods opted for a split decision while emphasizing the unique traits both players brought to the game.

“LeBron is different. He’s like a hybrid of M.J. and Magic (Johnson), which is so different because he’s bringing the ball up a lot. M.J. never really did that,” Woods said. “But at the end of the day they both win, and they’re both guys we look at and say, ‘It’s unbelievable what they’re doing, and they’re just changing the game, how the game is played.’ We didn’t know it could be played that way, and they both have done it.”

Article Tags: 2018 Players Championship, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger: Phil offered chipping tips in 2015

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 7:15 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In 2015, Tiger Woods’ play around the greens in a limited number of starts on the PGA Tour led some to contend that the 14-time major champion was suffering from the chipping yips.

In retrospect, Woods’ explanation that it was no more than a byproduct of his ongoing back issues makes sense, particularly when you consider that he ranks 11th on Tour in strokes gained: around the green, which measures a player’s short-game proficiency.

This is worth revisiting because on Tuesday at The Players Woods revealed that during those dark days he was offered help from a surprising corner.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“When I was trying to deal with the nerve in my back and trying to come back and trying to play and I wasn't very good, [Phil Mickelson] always texted me some very encouraging words,” Woods said. “I was chipping so poorly, my nerve and my back was not doing very good, and I was flinching a lot, and he offered numerous times to help me out with technique and just talk about it and philosophy.”

Woods and Mickelson, who will be paired together for Rounds 1 and 2 this week at The Players, never had that short game brainstorming session, but Tiger said he appreciated the offer.

“I said, you and I have the same philosophy in how we approach chipping and how we do it. I just can't physically do it,” Woods said. “But now it's different. I feel better, and my short game has turned around.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger takes subtle dig, calls scoreboard on Phil

By Will GrayMay 8, 2018, 7:06 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Hours after Phil Mickelson floated the idea of a “winner take all” match between two of the game’s greatest players, Tiger Woods enthusiastically embraced the possibility of going head-to-head with one of his playing partners this week at The Players Championship.

Woods and Mickelson will be joined by Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, an alignment that has sent the wheels of nostalgia spinning. Woods and Mickelson haven’t played together competitively since the 2014 PGA Championship, and they haven’t been in the same group on the Stadium Course since 2001.

Mickelson was the first to the microphone in the media center Tuesday, where he broke into a wry grin while discussing his pairing with Woods, who in recent years has apparently evolved from rival to friend.

“It gets me thinking, why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner take all match,” Mickelson said. “Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me. But I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

When apprised of Mickelson’s comments from earlier in the day, Woods could barely resist getting in a not-so-subtle dig by calling scoreboard on the five-time major champ.

“Well first of all, big picture,” Woods said. “How many times have we both won on Tour?”

That count would be 79 for Woods against 43 for Mickelson, numbers of which both parties are keenly aware. Given that they are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the Tour’s career earnings list (Woods $111 million, Mickelson $87 million) it might take a few bucks to make their match interesting.

But while Mickelson is well-known for his penchant for on-course wagers, Woods appears ready and eager to step to the tee in a head-to-head setting.

“I’m definitely not against that,” Woods said. “We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

Article Tags: 2018 Players Championship, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.