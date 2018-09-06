Getty Images

Woods on skipping first pro-am: 'Best thing for me'

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 6, 2018, 9:46 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods said he’s never skipped a Wednesday pro-am, but at the tail end of a long season, at the final stop on a stressful three-week stretch, he finally decided to sit one out.

“I needed it,” he said Thursday. “I really did. I’ve played a lot of golf in the last six weeks, and I needed a day off to recover and make sure I was fresh today.”

Woods looked rejuvenated in shooting an 8-under 62 to share the early lead at the BMW Championship.

Current FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

To pass the time Wednesday, Woods said he went to the gym, received treatment and watched “a lot” of U.S. Open tennis. He felt even better about his decision when the temperatures soared over 90 degrees, and Hideki Matsuyama and a couple of caddies had to pull out of the pro-am because of heat exhaustion.

“I wanted to manage it, and I’m disappointed I didn’t play in the pro-am,” he said. “But then again, it was the best thing for me.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, BMW Championship, Aronimink, pro-am, PGA Tour

Trending

Getty Images

Woods, McIlroy share lead at BMW Championship

By Doug FergusonSeptember 6, 2018, 11:42 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods had his lowest round since his last victory more than five years ago, an 8-under 62 with birdie chances on all but two greens and only one bad swing all day.

All it got him at the BMW Championship was a tie for the lead Thursday with Rory McIlroy.

Woods did his part in the scorching air at Aronimink that made the 7,267-yard course feel like a pitch-and-putt. He didn't hit anything longer than a 9-iron into the par 4s and didn't miss a green until his 14th hole. He came within inches of chipping that one in.

''Got off to a better start than I have most of the season. And as of right now,'' he said, pausing to smile, ''I'm one back. Just the way it goes.''

It didn't go perfectly for McIlroy, either. He was at 9 under when Woods finished, only to make consecutive bogeys and finish with a two-putt birdie for a 62.

They had a one-shot lead over Xander Schauffele.

''It was one of those days where it was out there,'' McIlroy said.

McIlroy could have seen a day like this coming. He finished his pro-am round with a 27 on his final nine, and then reached 9 under through 14 holes. That's a stretch of 17 under par over 23 holes, even if only 14 of them counted in the tournament.

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

BMW Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Woods generated the biggest buzz, though.

He had failed to break part in the opening round at 10 of his last 11 tournaments. This was a big exception.

Woods returned to the same putter he has used to win 13 of his 14 majors - his third different putter in as many weeks - and saw some familiar results. He opened with a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 10, shot 29 on the back nine, and then rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 1 to reach 7 under through 10 holes.

He didn't make many more, but he had chances.

Woods was posing on his tee shot at the par-3 fifth, the sun glaring into him, and he couldn't figure out immediately where it went.

''Is that long?'' he asked his caddie. ''I thought it was perfect.''

Everything else felt that way to him at that point. His only bogey came at the par-3 eighth, by far the most difficult pin on the course. Woods was between clubs, went with a soft 4-iron and yanked it into the rough. He pitched to 18 feet, a good shot up a ridge and onto a green that sloped away from him. The putt caught the lip.

Woods and McIlroy still had to hit the shots and make the putts.

The wide fairways and temperatures in the 90s that allowed the golf ball to seemingly fly forever made for such low scoring that 48 players in the 69-man field broke par. Rickie Fowler opened with a 65 in his first tournament since the PGA Championship, and at times it felt like he was getting lapped playing alongside Woods.

Jordan Spieth couldn't keep it in play off the tee and didn't get under par until his 15th hole. He birdied three of the last four for a 67.

Peter Uihlein, who only advanced to the third FedEx Cup playoff event with birdies on his last three holes on the TPC Boston last week, had a 64 to join a group that included FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas.

McIlroy was on the second green when he looked over at Woods, who had just hit wedge to 4 inches for birdie on the seventh hole and was waiting for the green to clear on the par-3 eighth. The crowd was much thinner for McIlroy, but those fans saw quite a show. He holed an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 2, part of a run six straight birdies.

When he was 9 under with four holes left - the last one a par 5 - he started thinking about breaking 60.

Instead, he missed the fairway on his next two tee shots, took bogey from about the same spot Woods was on No. 8, and those hopes were gone.

''You don't get many opportunities to break 60 and today was one of them,'' he said. ''And I didn't capitalize. I'm not going to say it stings too bad because I'd much rather shoot 62 today and win the golf tournament Sunday than shoot 59 today and maybe not win.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, 2018 BMW Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Schauffele trying to book tickets to Atlanta, Paris

By Nick MentaSeptember 6, 2018, 10:55 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Xander Schauffele is trying to make it to Atlanta and Paris at the last possible moment.

The reigning Rookie of the Year and would-be defending champ at East Lake opened with a 7-under 63 Thursday at the BMW Championship, leaving him one off the pace set by co-leaders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory.

Schauffele entered this week 41st in FedExCup points, with the top 30 advancing in two weeks to the Tour Championship. Following the PGA Championship, he missed out on automatic qualifying for the U.S. Ryder Cup team when he finished 12th on that points list. And he admitted Thursday that the pressure of trying to qualify for the team has hampered his play following his runner-up finish at The Open.

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

BMW Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Tony Finau is the consensus front-runner to nab the 12th and final spot on the team, but captain Jim Furyk was clear Tuesday night that a few guys remain in the mix.

“I feel like I need a win,” Schauffele said Thursday. “Might not be enough. Tony is an ATM or top-10 machine, you know. He's been killing it and playing great golf. I feel like if I were Jim right now, I would pick him, to be completely honest. I could win and he could finish in second or third and, you know, I'd be happy with my win and wouldn't be disappointed with the year.”

As for trying to make it back to East Lake, since the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007, only three of 10 Tour Championship winners have been available to defend their titles the following year – Phil Mickelson (2009), Brandt Snedeker (2012), and Jordan Spieth (2015).

“Yeah, it's hard,” Schauffele said. “You know, I think the stats are out whoever won the Tour Championship never made it back the next year. There's a reason for that. It's hard. It's just tricky.”

Article Tags: Xander Schauffele, 2018 BMW Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tee times moved up for Round 2 at BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 6, 2018, 10:28 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE – The threat of inclement weather has pushed up Friday tee times at the BMW Championship.

Players will stay in groups of three and go off both tees from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman and Kevin Na will go off No. 1 tee at 7:22 a.m., while Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth start on No. 1 at 8:06.

Woods and McIlroy share the 18-hole lead after rounds of 62 Thursday.

Thunderstorms are expected overnight and then throughout the afternoon Friday, leaving an open window in the morning to play the second round.

Heat advisories have been in effect in the Philadelphia area since players arrived on Tuesday, but Friday’s storms are expected to drop temperatures into the 60s over the weekend. Per Weather.com, there is a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Live coverage of Round 2 at the BMW will air on Golf Channel and stream on golfchannel.com beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Rory keeps pro-am momentum, fires 62 at BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 6, 2018, 10:24 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Rory McIlroy joked that his pro-am scoring average is probably 75.7 – “I just don’t try,” he shrugged – but Wednesday’s spin around Aronimink certainly caught his attention.

On his second nine (the front side), he made seven birdies in a row and then added a birdie on the ninth hole for a 27. In Thursday’s opening round, when his score actually counted, he played his first 14 holes in 9 under par.

So, including the pro-am, he played a 23-hole stretch in 17 under.

“That’s pretty good,” he said.

McIlroy made 10 birdies and briefly threatened a sub-60 round before settling for a 62 and a share of the opening-round lead at the BMW Championship.

Current FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Softer-than-anticipated Aronimink yielded plenty of low scores Thursday and seems tailor-made for McIlroy’s game, with generous landing areas off the tee that favor the players who can carry their drivers over 300 yards.

McIlroy was in position to shoot 59 with a few holes to play, but he made a sloppy bogey on 7 (his 16th of the day) and bogeyed the difficult, par-3 eighth. He birdied the last to share the lead with Tiger Woods.

“I don’t really carry much momentum from Wednesday to Thursday at any point,” McIlroy said. “But maybe I should try a little harder on Wednesdays. It seemed to work this time.”

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour, BMW Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.