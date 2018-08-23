PARAMUS, N.J. – Although officials didn’t announce how much it would cost to watch November’s winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, interest for the pay-per-view event among the duo’s contemporaries seemed low.

“No,” Paul Casey laughed when asked if he plans to pay to watch the match. “I’ve never bought anything on pay-per-view. Someone else always does that.”

The match, which will be played in prime time, is scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, which appears to be a busy time for the play-for-pay set.

“I think that might be Austin's [Johnson’s] wedding, Dustin's brother. I don't know. If we're at the wedding then probably not,” Brooks Koepka said. “They might order it, I have no idea, but we'll be there. We'll be busy with other things.”

Tommy Fleetwood also seemed to offer lukewarm interest in paying to watch the match.

“Depends where I am and if it's televised where I am,” he said. “If I'm at home and it's not on Sky Sports, then I probably won't go out of my way to watch it. But I mean, I wouldn't mind being part of it.”

Although there are still details that need to be sorted out, including how much it would cost to watch the action, Woods is confident the model will work.

“How many times have we all purchased fights, whether it's MMA or it's boxing, whatever it may be? We all purchase those fights,” he said. “As I said, this will be different. It's fun to do something different in our sport and something that's never been done before.”