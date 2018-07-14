Getty Images

Tiger cheers on Serena in Wimbledon final

By Grill Room TeamJuly 14, 2018, 6:53 pm

Before the start of Wimbledon, John McEnroe compared the buzz Serena Williams is making with her return to tennis to what Tiger Woods is doing in his return to golf.

“It’s like Tiger Woods when he came back,” McEnroe said. “All of a sudden, it’s top of the [TV] ratings.”

Apparently, Tiger himself is helping Serena’s ratings, though he wasn’t watching on TV as she tried to win her eighth Wimbledon title Saturday.  He was there at Centre Court, sitting in Williams’ player box. Woods is on his way to Carnoustie for The Open next week.

Woods wasn’t the most celebrated spectator in attendance garnering interest among fans and media. The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) sat beside the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) in the front row in the Royal Box. Vogue magazine called it “The Duchesses day out.”

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was also in Williams’ player box.

There’s mutual admiration between Williams and Woods.

Back in 2013, Williams was in the gallery at the Honda Classic, watching Woods play. In fact, amusingly, she got busted for taking a photo of Woods as he played, with a marshal barking at her to put her phone away. Somebody captured her on video getting busted, and it went viral on YouTube.

Williams tweeted her photo of Tiger at Honda, and she also tweeted this: “"Just saw @tigerwoods. I understand NO golf Apparently u can't take pics. This security mad and yelled at me''

Alas, Tiger didn’t get to see Serena win Saturday. Angelique Kerber won in an upset.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, 2018 Wimbledon

Trending

Getty Images

Davies leads Inkster by 5 in U.S. Sr. Women's Open

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 11:17 pm

WHEATON, Ill. - Laura Davies had an inkling something special might happen on Saturday when she hit a series of perfect 7-irons on the practice range after a morning rain softened Chicago Golf Club.

The British golfer then seized a commanding five-shot lead over American Juli Inkster after three rounds of the first U.S. Senior Women's Open with a 7-under-par round of 66.

''It's guaranteed myself a sleepless night now, which is probably not what you want,'' Davies said. ''I'm not saying I'd rather be tied for the lead, but you sleep a lot better when you're tied for the lead.

''It's there for me to lose now.''

The pressure is a little less considering her low number Saturday for an 11-under 208 total.

Davies birdied six holes, but took control with a 65-foot, twisting, downhill eagle putt on the par-5 12th hole.

''Had to be 65, 70 feet, but it had about four feet of break one way and about three feet of break back the other way,'' Davies said. ''I walked back and forth and I walked up and I looked at the crowd and I just said, 'has anyone got a clue what this is going to do?'''

Davies' long driving normally provides an edge, but the dried out greens and fairways had made shot placement difficult during the first two rounds. Then it rained Saturday morning.

''We were very lucky,'' Davies said. ''This is one of the hardest golf courses I've played. But when it's soft like that, you do feel like if your irons are on, you've got a chance to make lots of birdies.''

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

The series of solid shots at the practice range instilled confidence.

''I hit about 12 or 15 really nice-looking high 7-irons and I felt I was swinging well,'' Davies said. ''It's one thing hitting on the range, then you've got to take it to the course. It's nice when a play comes together, I suppose.''

Until Saturday, no player had scored in the 60s over 6,088-yard Chicago Golf Club, one of the original five clubs to found the United States Golf Association.

Not only did Davies do it with a women's course record, but Inkster moved into second with a 5-under 68. It included a 20-foot eagle putt at the 18th hole.

''I kept grinding,'' Inkster said. ''You know, Laura is going to be tough because she hits a few wild ones but she seems to recover. But her iron game is really on point and she made a ton of putts today.

''She putted beautiful. I mean, if she plays like she did today, no one is going to catch her. But that's why we play.''

Inkster, who won the 2002 U.S. Women's Open, thinks any chance to catch Davies will require perfection.

''I'm going to have to play a clean round of golf,'' Inkster said. ''I'm going to have to do the little things good.''

After two rounds, Davies had been tied with fellow Brit Trish Johnson at 4-under 142. Johnson shot par Saturday and dropped seven back into third at 215.

Danielle Ammaccapane is fourth at 1-under 217. Barb Mucha and Yuko Saito are fifth at 1-over 220.

Davies, who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, scoffed at the notion a victory on Sunday might help land her in the LPGA Hall of Fame. Inkster thinks she belongs in anyway, after 20 LPGA victories.

''Laura Davies, if anybody is going to be in the LPGA Hall of Fame, she's pretty impressive and deserves to be in there. But I mean, it's not easy to win any tournament, and so this is a USGA event.''

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open, Laura Davies, Juli Inkster

Trending

Getty Images

Henderson takes 1-shot lead in Marathon Classic

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 10:16 pm

SYLVANIA, Ohio - Brooke Henderson birdied the 17th hole after a so-so back nine, finishing with a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the Marathon Classic.

The late birdie moved the 20-year-old Canadian out of a tie for the lead as she seeks her second win this season. Henderson is at 11-under 202 after three rounds at Highland Meadows.

Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome are one stroke behind. Stanford vaulted into contention with a 6-under 65, which tied for the low round of the day. Lincicome had a 4-under 67, including birdies on two of the final three holes.

This is the fifth time in Henderson's career she has held the 54-hole lead. She went on to win on three of the four prior occasions.

Jacqui Concolino is two strokes back while 11 players are three back, including defending champion I.K. Kim and NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho. The Wake Forest player is in the field on a sponsor exemption.

Article Tags: Brooke Henderson, 2018 LPGA Marathon Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Amateur Kupcho just three back at Marathon

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 9:21 pm

Jennifer Kupcho moved into position to make history Sunday at the Marathon Classic.

With a 5-under-par 66 Saturday, Kupcho is making a run at becoming just the sixth different amateur to win an LPGA title since the women’s tour was formed in 1950.

Kupcho, 21, won some hearts beyond Wake Forest University taking the NCAA individual title as a junior two months ago, showing resilience and toughness a year after she squandered a four-shot lead over the final five holes in the final round of that championship.

A 66 on Saturday at Highland Meadows leaves Kupcho just three shots behind the leader, Brooke Henderson. Kupcho said memories of winning the NCAA title embolden her. That victory earned her an exemption into the field this week.

“It's helped a lot, just because it gave me that confidence that I can do it at that level,” Kupcho said. “Now I can come to this level and do the same thing. It just gave me a lot of confidence with my game and how well I've been playing.”

Lydia Ko is the last amateur to win an LPGA title. She did it twice, winning the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open as a 15-year-old in 2012 and as a 16-year-old the following year.

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Here are all five amateurs to win LPGA titles:

1950 – Polly Riley, Tampa Open.

1951 – Pat O’Sullivan, Titleholders Championship.

1967 – Catherine Lacoste, U.S. Women’s Open.

1969 – JoAnne Carner, Burdine’s Invitational.

2012 – Lydia Ko, Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

2013 – Lydia Ko, Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

If Kupcho wins Sunday, she will have the option of shedding her amateur status to accept the first-place check ($240,000) and claim LPGA membership for the remainder of this year and also next year. Or, she can remain an amateur and defer LPGA membership until next year.

“I'm trying not to think about that, just go play my own game,” Kupcho said. “I'll come to that decision when I need to, if I need to.”

Article Tags: Jennifer Kupcho, 2018 Marathon Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Trio shares Sr. Players lead; Langer 2 back

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 8:32 pm

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Defending champion Scott McCarron and Bart Bryant shot matching 65s on Saturday to move into a share of the lead with Jeff Maggert at the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

McCarron birdied two of the final four holes at Exmoor Country Club for a three-round total of 16-under 200 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Last year, he rallied to win the event at Caves Valley near Baltimore.

Maggert, who led most of the day, shot 66.

Vijay Singh (66) was one shot back. Three-time champion Bernhard Langer (67) and Illinois golf coach Mike Small (66) were another stroke behind, and Scott Parel (70) was in a group at 13 under.

McCarron came into the week with seven top-10 finishes this year and a win at the American Family Insurance Championship last month. Now, he's in position to repeat at a major.

''The only way to repeat is you've got to put yourself in position going into the final round, which I've done,'' he said. ''(Sunday) will be very exciting. We've got a stacked leaderboard, and someone is going to have to go pretty low tomorrow to win this tournament.''

Full-field scores from the Constellation Energy Senior Players

McCarron had eight birdies and a bogey on a rainy afternoon. He opened with a birdie on the par-5 first hole and came on strong on the back nine.

He made three straight birdies, starting with the par-4 10th, and added two more on the par-5 15th and par-4 17th. He also limited his mistakes.

''I hit the ball very well,'' he said. ''I hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens. I went after the hole locations that were on the right side for me where I can hit my cut, and the hole locations on the left side I played a little safe. I did a very good job of managing my game today.''

Maggert came in anticipating a ''birdie-fest'' because of the soggy conditions and got off to a blistering start.

He opened with an eagle after his approach rolled to about 3 feet. With birdies on the par-4 second and fourth holes, he looked like he might build a big lead.

But he made just three birdies the rest of the way before a bogey at 16 dropped him into a tie for the lead.

Bryant played bogey-free and birdied the 18th to match McCarron and Maggert.

Article Tags: 2018 Constellation Senior Players Championship, Bart Bryant, Scott McCarron

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.