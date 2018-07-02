Getty Images

S.H. Park shows emotion we've never seen before

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 12:13 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Sung Hyun Park’s mask broke in the end.

It was a glorious unveiling.

The tough veneer that makes her look as if she would be comfortable disarming ticking bombs, racing into burning buildings or talking suicidal folks off ledges melted away after her last 8-foot birdie putt dropped Sunday to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

She was so overwhelmed, she cried.

It’s the first time she could remember tears of joy soaking any of her victories.

“Actually, this is my first time feeling this kind of emotion, being this emotional,” Park said. “I was really happy. I couldn’t help that.”

Park showed us all she isn’t some golf machine.

Beneath that unrelenting, steely stare, there’s a 24-year-old woman who struggles with all the pressures that come with being one of South Korea’s superstars.

The victory was sweet release from those pressures.

“It’s been a really tough year for me,” Park said. “I think all the work I've done has paid off today. That's what really made me cry.”

Park, 24, made history last year.

She joined Nancy Lopez as the only players to win the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year Award and Rookie of the Year Award in the same season.

She also ascended to No. 1 last year.

Not a bad debut.

But that seemed like ancient history late this spring and early this summer, when she missed four cuts. Yeah, there was a victory wedged amid all of those at the Volunteers of America Texas Classic in May, but the relief didn’t last with three of those missed cuts following her victory.

“I don’t think the confidence is was where it was, where it can be,” said David Jones, her caddie.

It didn’t help that Park missed the cut in her title defense at the U.S. Women’s Open last month and squandered a chance to win the ANA Inspiration back in April, after taking a share of the 36-hole lead there.

“A lot of pressure builds up,” Jones said. “That’s just what happens when you’re that good, and you’re Korean.

“The intensity and pressure from media and everything else, because you win the U.S. Open, it’s kind of expected that you should win again. When you’ve had four missed cuts in the last six tournaments, all of a sudden it starts to snip away at you. That’s what it was.”

So with Park battling fellow South Korean So Yeon Ryu and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka in Sunday’s sudden-death playoff at Kemper Lakes, we saw emotion we haven’t seen before from Park.

We actually saw fist pumps.

Park liked the release that came with those.

“I think if I play better in the future, you’ll see a lot of fist [pumps],” she said.

Kemper Lakes offered a brutish test. The searing heat, reaching into the 90s, with a heat index nearing 110 degrees on Saturday, added to the exhaustive nature of the test, the sense of relief winning.

And the pressure never let up Sunday playing the final round with Ryu and Brooke Henderson, both major championship winners.

“She’s the best natural athlete I’ve ever seen,” Jones said.

Park showed she had all the shots on Sunday, including those required to erase the few mistakes she made. She didn’t make a bogey over her final 30 holes.

She erased her biggest mistake of the week at the 16th in regulation, after her approach came up short and kicked back into the edge of the hazard there, ending up half submerged in deep grass.

After Jones waded into the water to scrutinize the lie, he handed her a 58-degree wedge. She blasted out as if it were a bunker shot, watching her ball nestle a couple feet from the hole to help her save par.

Park was two shots down with two to go but watched Ryu hit into the water at the 17th to make double bogey, opening the door for her and Hataoka in a playoff.

Ultimately, Park won when they returned to the 16th for the second hole of the sudden-death playoff, making that 8-footer for birdie at Ryu missed a 15-foot chance.

“My second major in two years,” Park said. “I still can’t believe what I’ve done.”

Ryu stays positive despite tough playoff loss

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 1:30 am

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu made a couple mistakes she would like back Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she left reveling in the level of play the course and competition brought out of her.

“I think this is one of the best performances I've ever had in my professional career,” Ryu said.

Ryu took a three-shot lead into the final round in a bid to win her third major championship, but a double bogey with a four-putt at the second hole and another double bogey after pulling her tee shot into the water at the 17th cost her. She was ultimately beaten when Sung Hyun Park made birdie at the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Ryu wasn’t beating herself up over that in the end, having fought back from each setback to give herself chances.

“I did my best,” Ryu said. “I just did 100 percent effort every shot, every putt. I like looking at the positive side. This is my best finish for this tournament, so, hopefully, it's going to keep improving. One day, I want to lift that trophy.”

Ryu took a two-shot lead to the 17th, where she overcooked a draw with a 7-iron, knocking it into the water. With the wind right to left, she said she thought hard about cutting a 6-iron to hold the shot against the wind, but she decided to stick with her original plan.

“The wind just really took it hard left,” Ryu said. “I don’t think it was a really bad shot, just maybe the ball drew more than I expected.”

Toms wins U.S. Senior Open at Broadmoor by 1

By Associated PressJuly 2, 2018, 1:06 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sooner or later, somebody was bound to make a long putt at the Broadmoor.

David Toms made not just one, but two, on Sunday - first to take the lead on the 16th hole, then to protect it on No. 17 and set himself for the win at the U.S. Senior Open.

On a course where the greens perplexed the entire field for four straight days, Toms rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 16, then coaxed in a downhill, 20-foot slider to save par after driving into a fairway bunker on the 530-yard, par-4 17th.

''I knew that with 17 coming up, if I was going to make a birdie, it had to happen on (16),'' Toms said. ''It was uphill, pretty straight, and I put it right in the middle.''

He shot even-par 70 to walk away a shot ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly in an all-day dog fight; five players were tied for the lead when Toms and Kelly teed off on the 14th hole.

Any of them could've won it.

Petrovic (70) hit an approach to 4 feet on 18 to make birdie and get to 2 under. Jimenez (69) made his first long putt of the week - a 16-footer - to also birdie No. 18. Kelly, who led after each of the first three rounds, struggled with the wind and his distance control all week but stayed in it until the last shot. He shot 72 and didn't make a putt of over 12 feet over the entire tournament.

It left the door open for Toms, the 51-year-old who hadn't won a tournament on the regular or senior tour in more than seven years.

This major looked a lot like his other one - the PGA Championship in 2001, where his smart layup and par save on the 72nd hole helped him preserve a one-shot win over Phil Mickelson.

This time, Toms found trouble on the 71st hole.

Moments after his go-ahead birdie, his tee shot on 17 rolled to the front edge of a fairway bunker, just beneath an upcropping of grass. Toms chose to layup, steadying his left foot on the grass, his right foot in the bunker and popping the ball out to 98 yards. His third shot landed past the cup and did not spin - leaving him a tricky downhill 20-footer that he put into the back of the cup.

Safely on in two on the 18th, he hit his birdie putt about 3 feet past, but rammed in a knee-knocker to save par and get the win.

Hataoka comes up short, makes history at KPMG

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 12:54 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Nasa Hataoka is easing the pain of Ai Miyazato’s recent retirement for Japanese golf fans.

The bright, young star’s popularity continues to soar with her emergence in a hot American run this season.

A week after claiming her first LPGA title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Hataoka couldn’t break through Sunday to join Hisako Higuchi as the only players from Japan to win a women’s major, but Hataoka made some history trying at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hataoka almost pulled off the greatest final-round comeback in the history women’s major championship golf.

With an 8-under-par 64, the lowest final round in the history of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hataoka came from nine shots back to join Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu, in a three-way playoff that Park ultimately won with a birdie at the second sudden-death hole.

Nobody has ever come from more than seven shots back to win a women’s major.

And nobody had ever shot lower than 65 in the final round of this championship, which inherited the LPGA Championship records going back to 1955.

Hataoka posted her 64 and waited nearly two hours before Ryu and Park finished regulation.

“I did not think I would be in the playoff, but before the tournament started, I thought double digits was a good score to reach for,” said Hataoka, who got to 10 under overall to make the playoff. “So, I'm very pleased about that.”

A par at the first playoff hole ended Hataoka’s chances, with both Ryu and Park making birdies there.

Hataoka, still a teenager at 19, has a victory and two second-place finishes in her last six starts, six top-10 finishes in her last seven starts. She tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open last month.

“I have caddied quite a few years, and I have never seen anyone with the ability and guts she has,” said Dana Derouaux, Hataoka’s caddie. “She doesn’t back down.”

In his youth, Derouaux caddied for Donna Caponi and Jan Stephenson. He said Hataoka’s ability to work the ball, to hit fades and draws and change trajectories, is impressive.

“She can move the ball as well as any player I have ever caddied for,” he said.

Derouaux said those array of shots helped her go low in the gusting winds over Kemper Lakes on Sunday. Hataoka eagled a pair of par 5s, the seventh and the 11th. She holed out from a greenside bunker at the seventh and knocked a 3-hybrid to 15 feet at the 11th hole.

After Further Review: Tiger, D.C. deserved better

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 2, 2018, 12:38 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the future of Tiger Woods' event ...

Tiger Woods’ vision for The National was specific and personal. Woods’ father, Earl, had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Tiger wanted an event to honor the military. He also wanted the tournament to be a celebration, holding it in the nation’s capital during the Fourth of July weekend when it began in 2007. The event was played at Congressional, one of the country’s most storied layouts, and initially attracted a strong field.

But slowly things began to unravel. First AT&T, the initial title sponsor, pulled its support; then Congressional, and finally the vast majority of PGA Tour stars.

This week’s field at what will be the last National was one of the year’s weakest, and TPC Potomac is no Congressional. Quicken Loans will hold an event next year in Detroit, but Woods will not be involved. A tournament that started with so much promise and passion will now become a footnote in the history books. Woods deserved better, Washington, D.C. deserved better. - Rex Hoggard

On the success of the KPMG Women's PGA ...

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is already a crown jewel in the women’s game. You could say it only took three years, but that wouldn’t be true. It was so impeccably conceived, it was a “Grand Slam” hit in its inaugural year at Westchester Country Club in 2015.

Seamlessly presented, it felt as if it had been a part of the LPGA since the organization’s inception 68 years ago. Players and caddies raved about the PGA’s tough but fair setup at Kemper Lakes this week.

KPMG’s Women’s Leadership Summit, with its “Inspire Greatness” theme, elevates the event with a larger purpose beyond golf. And the historic venues the PGA are successfully pursuing elevates the golf for players, fans and media alike.

A salute to PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua and LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, who made this happen. - Randall Mell

