EQUIPMENT
As the PGA Merchandise Show is winding down, it’s time to look at a few things that caught my eye.
Corey Gerrard, director of marketing, Vokey wedges, joins Matt Adams to talk about the latest SM 11 line.
Hal Sutton is old school, but he said Makefield Putters made him a believer in their equipment. Sutton and Makefield Putters CEO Dr. Bill Mallon join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the benefits of their flatsticks.
David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade and Sun Day Red, joins Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss Tiger Woods' line, which includes its first foray into sport-performance spikeless shoes.
The newest Ultimate365 short by Adidas Golf is less shiny and more refined than its 2017 predecessor.
Bailey Chamblee introduces you to some women's golf shoes that you might not be familiar with, but you'll want to know.
One of FootJoy’s footwear staples is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. But the latest version of the Pro/SL can be traced back a couple years.
Jeremy Stone, senior VP , Titleist golf balls, joins Matt Adams to explain the full lineup for the new year. Acushnet CEO David Maher also joins Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to talk about the business side of the industry.
The Bridgestone "Brain Trust" shows Matt Adams the science behind its ball performance.
NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, discusses his relationship with Nestre, a mental and cognitive strength training company, as well as his love of golf. And, he's asked the big question: Was that a catch or interception in the Broncos-Bills game?
Fat Perez and Joey Coldcuts join Matt Adams to discuss the Breezy clothing line, and honor the late Cody "Beef" Franke.
Bailey Chamblee and Damon Hack showcase some of the trending men's style in the game.
Bailey Chamblee talks with Jacob Davidson, VP of global equipment strategy, about Callaway's new Quantum clubs as well as the improvements in its Chrome ball lineup. Callaway CEO Chip Brewer also joins to talk about the company's future and how it's adjusting to a dynamic present.