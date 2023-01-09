Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

EQUIPMENT

IMG_0658.jpeg
NEWS
PGA Show roundup: Apparel, footwear, accessories and more interesting stuff
As the PGA Merchandise Show is winding down, it’s time to look at a few things that caught my eye.
1769186595743400.jpg
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
The ‘Golf Today’ team showcases the variety of golf carts at the PGA Show, with all the tech and goodies. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769186462413205.jpg
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
1769186155551112.jpg
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round
How World Cup is influencing Nike Golf’s next generation of apparel
1769107562105500.jpg
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
1769104046651110.jpg
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
Corey Gerrard, director of marketing, Vokey wedges, joins Matt Adams to talk about the latest SM 11 line. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769105792300121.jpg
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
Hal Sutton is old school, but he said Makefield Putters made him a believer in their equipment. Sutton and Makefield Putters CEO Dr. Bill Mallon join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the benefits of their flatsticks. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769105128333103.jpg
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade and Sun Day Red, joins Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss Tiger Woods’ line, which includes its first foray into sport-performance spikeless shoes. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
79080153241__49F1E745-2188-4573-BD88-201C86399D9D.png
Adidas Golf rolls out new and improved Ultimate365 short
The newest Ultimate365 short by Adidas Golf is less shiny and more refined than its 2017 predecessor.
1769104544632145.jpg
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
Bailey Chamblee introduces you to some women’s golf shoes that you might not be familiar with, but you’ll want to know. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
This FootJoy shoe is celebrating 10 years, and guys like Sahith Theegala are obsessed
One of FootJoy’s footwear staples is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. But the latest version of the Pro/SL can be traced back a couple years.
1769011919410342.jpg
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
Jeremy Stone, senior VP , Titleist golf balls, joins Matt Adams to explain the full lineup for the new year. Acushnet CEO David Maher also joins Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to talk about the business side of the industry. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769016625904212.jpg
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
The Bridgestone “Brain Trust” shows Matt Adams the science behind its ball performance. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
calvin-johnson-detroit-lions-04dd2d63b84a684e_large
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, discusses his relationship with Nestre, a mental and cognitive strength training company, as well as his love of golf. And, he’s asked the big question: Was that a catch or interception in the Broncos-Bills game? The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769014778723411.jpg
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
Fat Perez and Joey Coldcuts join Matt Adams to discuss the Breezy clothing line, and honor the late Cody “Beef” Franke. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769011288815030.jpg
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
Bailey Chamblee and Damon Hack showcase some of the trending men’s style in the game. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
1769008583013431.jpg
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
Bailey Chamblee talks with Jacob Davidson, VP of global equipment strategy, about Callaway’s new Quantum clubs as well as the improvements in its Chrome ball lineup. Callaway CEO Chip Brewer also joins to talk about the company’s future and how it’s adjusting to a dynamic present. The 2026 PGA Show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
See More