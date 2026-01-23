How World Cup is influencing Nike Golf’s next generation of apparel

Nike Golf is preparing for quite the harvest.

Typically, as Nike innovates across the company, its golf division, led by GM Josh Wachtel, pays close attention. For example, if something new in running makes sense for golf, they figure out the best way to apply it. In the latest case, its global football that is making its impact in the golf space.

At this summer’s Fifa World Cup, to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Nike will unveil its Aero-FIT technology, which Nike touts as its “pinnacle expression of cooling technology, capable of channeling more than double the airflow of legacy Nike athletic apparel to help enable peak performance in extreme conditions.” Aero-FIT moves more air than ever between the skin and fabric, while also being Nike’s first elite performance apparel made from 100% textile waste.

Six months later, Nike Golf will debut its take on Aero-FIT, turning kits into golf polos, as part of its Spring 2027 collection.

“We’ll re-engineer it, make it a little heavier, a little softer feel, different texture pattern on it, make it right for golf,” Wachtel said at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show. “It works great for us; there’s really cool stuff happening across the company, and we’re able to grab it. It helps when you get a platform like the World Cup and our global football team is going to market the heck out of it, and then we’ll get to draft off that.”

Jason Miskovic, Nike’s global product director for men’s and women’s golf apparel, says golf’s take on Aero-FIT will be “highly breathable, high performing, lightweight, moisture-wicking.” The polos will have a premium feel, highlighted by different engineered textures, including pinhole mesh.

And Rory McIlroy, a longtime Nike Golf ambassador, had had a lot of input, just like he has for other endeavors, including an ongoing revamp on Nike Golf’s rainsuit. (Wachtel also hinted at a full reset of the women’s line influenced by LPGA star Nelly Korda, who was on campus last week.)

“Rory is probably the biggest one in terms of input into the technical aspects of apparel and what he wants,” Miskovic added. “He really knows what works for him, and he pushes us a lot.”

McIlroy’s style can be described as clean, polished and subtle. Expect those premium characteristics when Aero-FIT drops in golf next year.