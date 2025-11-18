CME Group Tour Championship 2025: How to watch, tee times for LPGA season finale
Published November 18, 2025 01:02 PM
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.
The LPGA season concludes with this week’s CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
The top 60 in the Race to CME Group points will compete in the $11 million finale, which will offer $4 million to the winner — the largest individual prize on tour.
Here’s how you can watch the action on Golf Channel, CNBC and NBC (click here for tee times):
Thursday, Nov. 20
- 2-3PM: NBC Sports App
- 3-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Nov. 21
- 2-3PM: NBC Sports App
- 3-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Nov. 22
- 2-5PM: CNBC/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Nov. 23