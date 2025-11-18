RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale

This is it, the last full-field PGA Tour event for players to earn cards for next season.

The RSM Classic is the 46th and final official tournament on the Tour’s 2025 schedule. The top 100 in FedExCup points at the event’s conclusion will have full exempt status in ’26.

Here’s how you can watch the action at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia (all times EST; click here for tee times and leaderboard):

Thursday, Nov. 20



Friday, Nov. 21



Saturday, Nov. 22



Sunday, Nov. 23

