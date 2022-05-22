TULSA, Okla. – Will Zalatoris may not have captured the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday afternoon, but he isn’t feeling dejected after another runner-up finish in a major championship.

In fact, his play at Southern Hills resulted in his fifth top-10 in eight career starts in major championships, including a runner-up finish at the 2021 Masters.

So what is it about majors that brings out the best in Zalatoris?

“We've only got four a year and I think it's been a dream of mine to win a major since I was a little kid,” Zalatoris said after his playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship. “It's never going to be world No. 1 or anything like that. It's been to win a major.”

It’s not as if Zalatoris handed victory to Thomas on a silver platter.

The playoff was a three-hole aggregate session beginning on the reachable par-5 13th before moving to the drivable par-4 17th and ultimately finishing on the difficult par-4 18th hole. Zalatoris played the three holes in 1 under par, assuming we’re willing to concede his par putt on the final hole, which was never struck after Thomas secured the title.

Perhaps the most impressive thing Zalatoris did Sunday – aside from getting up-and-down from a cart path – was hole two 8-foot putts at Nos. 17 and 18 in regulation to get into the playoff.

“I always felt like I was one, two, three back and then once I saw Mito hit in the water on 18, I know that putt that I was going to have on 18 was probably to get into a playoff,” Zalatoris said. “So I will bottle that putt on 18 for the future.”

Despite coming up just short once again at a major, Zalatoris continued to sound confident about what’s to come.

“I know I'm going to get one,” he said. “Just a matter of time.”