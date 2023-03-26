×

WGC-Dell Match Play payout: What Sam Burns, Cam Young and the rest earned

Getty Images

Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club, with players who did not qualify for the knockout stage being paid based on how many points they earned in pool play.

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

Winner: Sam Burns, $3,500,000

2nd: Cameron Young, $2,200,000

3rd: Rory McIlroy, $1,420,000

4th: Scottie Scheffler, $1,145,000

Quarterfinalists: $770,000

  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Jason Day
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Kurt Kitayama

Round of 16: $365,000

  • Max Homa
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Matt Kuchar
  • J.T. Poston
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Billy Horschel

T-17: 2 points, $219,909

  • Rickie Fowler
  • Brian Harman
  • Cam Davis
  • Ryan Fox
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Tony Finau
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Russell Henley
  • Corey Conners
  • Sungjae Im

T-28: 1.5 points, $166,000

  • Davis Riley
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Collin Morikawa

T-31: 1 point, $113,761

  • Tom Kim
  • Jon Rahm
  • Scott Stallings
  • Nick Taylor
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Justin Suh
  • Aaron Wise
  • Harris English
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Victor Perez
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Min Wo Lee
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Shane Lowry
  • Seamus Power
  • Adam Scott
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Ben Griffin
  • Davis Thompson

T-52: 0.5 points, $74,857

  • Alex Noren
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Chris Kirk
  • Adam Svensson
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Maverick McNealy

T-59: 0 points, $67,500

  • K.H. Lee
  • Tom Hoge
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Sepp Straka

More articles like this
Golf Central

After being Scheffler, Rory focused on Masters

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After beating the defending Masters champion in the consolation match, Rory McIlroy turned his attention to Augusta National.
News & Opinion

Goodbye, Match Play, you won't be missed by all

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

For those who are lamenting the future - or lack thereof - of the WGC-Match Play. Perhaps, they should look to the past.
News & Opinion

Burns routs Young, 6&5, to win final Match Play

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

The final hours of the last WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play turned into a dud for everyone but Sam Burns.