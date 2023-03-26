Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club, with players who did not qualify for the knockout stage being paid based on how many points they earned in pool play.

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

Winner: Sam Burns, $3,500,000

2nd: Cameron Young, $2,200,000

3rd: Rory McIlroy, $1,420,000

4th: Scottie Scheffler, $1,145,000

Quarterfinalists: $770,000

Mackenzie Hughes

Jason Day

Xander Schauffele

Kurt Kitayama

Round of 16: $365,000

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Kuchar

J.T. Poston

J.J. Spaun

Lucas Herbert

Andrew Putnam

Billy Horschel

T-17: 2 points, $219,909

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Cam Davis

Ryan Fox

Si Woo Kim

Tony Finau

Adrian Meronk

Taylor Montgomery

Russell Henley

Corey Conners

Sungjae Im

T-28: 1.5 points, $166,000

Davis Riley

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

T-31: 1 point, $113,761

Tom Kim

Jon Rahm

Scott Stallings

Nick Taylor

Hideki Matsuyama

Kevin Kisner

Justin Suh

Aaron Wise

Harris English

Viktor Hovland

Victor Perez

Matt Fitzpatrick

Min Wo Lee

Sahith Theegala

Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry

Seamus Power

Adam Scott

Adam Hadwin

Ben Griffin

Davis Thompson

T-52: 0.5 points, $74,857

Alex Noren

Keith Mitchell

Denny McCarthy

Chris Kirk

Adam Svensson

Tommy Fleetwood

Maverick McNealy

T-59: 0 points, $67,500