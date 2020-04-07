Arnold Palmer Cup rescheduled for December at Bay Hill

This year's Arnold Palmer Cup is still on, but the dates and venue have changed.

Originally scheduled for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland, the collegiate match-play event will now take place Dec. 21-23 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

All 48 qualifiers for the 24-player U.S. and International teams, which were announced last month, will be given the opportunity to compete. The tournament hopes that even players who turn pro before the event will be able to play, though that option has yet to be finalized.

On the U.S. side, there are six men's seniors and three women's seniors on the roster. Two of those players – Baylor's Cooper Dossey and Alabama's Kenzie Wright – have already confirmed they will return to school for an extra year granted to them by the NCAA. Vanderbilt's John Augenstein, who plans to remain amateur for the Masters in November, said he's hoping to play, as well.

It is unknown whether or not the rest of the seniors, a group that includes Georgia Tech's Andy Ogletree, will keep their commitments to play in December.

Arizona State's Olivia Mehaffey is the only Division I senior on the International side. The Ireland native told GolfChannel.com that she will play long as the dates don't conflict with final stage of LPGA Q-Series, which will be played in December, though an official date has yet to be announced.

Bay Hill hosted the inaugural Palmer Cup in 1997. Lahinch will now host the 2024 Palmer Cup.