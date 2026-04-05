Masters 2026: Odds, favorites for Augusta National

Champions Dinner. Magnolia Lane. Butler Cabin.

Traditions, unlike any other.

But you clicked on something that promised you Masters betting. If you wanted the terminology, you could go here. If you wanted the history, well ... fine, one last shameful plug.

Let’s not waste anymore time though — the oddsmakers have prepared an early feast for us bettors to carve through before the first round action begins at Augusta on Thursday, April 9. Four days to prepare the betting cards, but there’s no time like the present to hand out some picks.

2026 Masters Tournament odds (as of April 5, courtesy of DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+410)

Jon Rahm (+850)

Rory McIlroy (+1025)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1100)

Ludvig Åberg (+1750)

Xander Schauffele (+1850)

Cameron Young (+2400)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2600)

Collin Morikawa (+3100)

Justin Rose (+3600)

Jordan Spieth (+3800)

Brooks Koepka (+3800)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3900)

Robert MacIntyre

Russell Henley (+4200)

Chris Gotterup (+4300)

Patrick Reed (+4500)

Masters Tournament 2026 full field: How players qualified for 90th edition Based on qualifying criteria, here’s a breakdown of those eligible to compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

Masters winner prediction

This is not a value play by any stretch of the imagination as the odds have likely been cut in half over the last month, but for the 2026 Masters winner we’re taking Matt Fitzpatrick at +2600.

The Valspar Championship winner has shot up from No. 22 to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking (the highest ranking of his career) from the end of 2025, and that’s been driven by a seven-for-seven streak of made cuts and five top-25 finishes over the first three months of the year.

At the Valspar, Fitzpatrick put together consecutive bogey-free rounds over the weekend and comes into Augusta off that win and a second-place finish at The Players. The only reason not to have him on the card at Augusta is that the man is simply too good and stars can’t shine that bright for this long. Otherwise, there’s just really no case. Fitzpatrick is playing as good of golf as anyone on the planet entering the first major of 2026.

Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings? Matt Fitzpatrick's been in top form for the past six weeks as he's ascended the Official World Golf Ranking. Golf Central wonders if the Valspar Championship winner could unseat Tommy Fleetwood as No. 3 at some point in 2026.

Best longshot bet for Augusta National

Hate to give a name on the “short” list of favorites here but anything more than 40-to-1 is worthy of being deemed a longshot, so we’re taking Patrick Reed here at +4500 and not apologizing for it.

The 2018 Masters champion is enjoying a heckuva start to the 2026 campaign on the DP World Tour, where he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters. Like Fitzpatrick, his world ranking has shot up over the first quarter of this year after making seven straight cuts and finishing no worse than T-29.

Oh, and did we mention how he finished solo third here last year? Too much going for Reed to be available at this big of a number.

Patrick Reed all but locks up 2027 PGA Tour card with win at Qatar Masters Patrick Reed capped off his remarkable month in the Middle East by winning the Qatar Masters on Sunday

And speaking of someone who has a lot going for them and a ridiculously large number: We’ll give out a bonus bet here on Jacob Bridgeman at +9400.

The Genesis Invitational winner cemented his first trip to Augusta earlier this year, and comes in finishing no worse than T-18 in eight tournaments (with zero missed cuts).

Sure, familiarity is a factor, but so is putting. Bridgeman is No. 1 on tour in strokes gained: putting. He’s second in overall strokes gained. Follow the stats on this one.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for family reasons Phil Mickelson will be watching next week’s Masters Tournament, but the three-time winner won’t be making the trek around Augusta National as player.

First-round leader for the 2026 Masters

We’ll give out a pair of first-round names as the numbers are just fun, and one of the picks is a true longshot. But let’s start with Jake Knapp at +4900 who tied the course record at Memorial Park during his final round in Houston. Knapp, who played at Augusta in 2024 and finished T-55, can shoot a low round just about as easily as anyone on Tour it seems over the last 15 months.

Can he go the distance in Georgia? Not our problem!

The other play in this field is Casey Jarvis at +9600 who, like Bridgeman, is making his debut here. Jarvis won consecutive weeks on the DP World Tour earlier this season (Kenya Open, South African Open), which propelled him up on the OWGR from No. 211 three short months ago all the way to No. 69 on April 1.

DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, final round The Golf Central desk breaks down Casey Jarvis' victory at the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship and what it means to the major schedule this year.

Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Gotterup and Reed are the only other players in the Masters field who are multiple winners this year. It’s hard to say Jarvis is playing any better than those three but the results have been the definition of consistency so far for the 22-year-old South African. He’s worthy of a flier.

Best bet for Augusta National

Definitely flirted with taking three-time runner-up Justin Rose as our winner pick for the 2026 Masters after his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy a year ago, but settled ultimately on the T-10 market listed at +265. That just screams value, with Rose making his 21st (!) start at Augusta this year.

Green jacket burden: Which player most wants to shed weight of being winless at Augusta? Brooks Koepka, Byrson DeChambeau and Justin Rose all come into the 2026 Masters Tournament feeling like they’ve already had one arm into a sleeve of the green jacket. Augusta National awaits them with an immense amount of pressure.

Rose converted on 10 birdie opportunities in his final-round 66 last year before witnessing McIlroy’s Grand Slam completion. Enough runner-up talk though, what really stands out in Rose’s stellar record here is 15 top-25 finishes in his 20 previous tournament starts.

Last pick before we grab a pimento cheese sandwich: Adam Scott to finish T-20 at +148. The 2013 Masters winner is contending for a second green jacket like so many others in this field (see: Reed and McIlroy, just to name a few!).

Scott is coming in on fire, making it to the weekend in all seven events he’s played so far this year and finishing top 40 in six of them. His worst individual round of the year is 3-over 75 on Sunday at The Players. He’s had very few bad outings.

Time to trust the veteran to do more of the same at Augusta, where he’s had five top-10 finishes. It’s that course know-how that makes him such an attractive plus-money bet in this market.