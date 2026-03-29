‘Every shot matters': Jake Knapp ties course record in Houston ahead of Masters

Records are meant to be broken, and Jake Knapp has had a knack for doing just that over his three seasons on the PGA Tour.

The record holder for lowest-scoring single round at the Cognizant Classic (59, 2025) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (61, 2025) added one more to his résumé Sunday in Texas: Knapp now is tied for the low round at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He’s also tied for the low score at Memorial Park Golf Course after his 8-under 62 during Sunday’s final round.

The bogey-free effort catapulted the 31-year-old Knapp into tie for sixth, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. He was sitting outside the top 30 at the beginning of the round.

“Even though you’re not going to win the golf tournament, [you know] there’s still somebody’s going to miss out on that top 30 or top 40 [in the FedExCup standings] by a few points,” Knapp told reporters. “Every week matters, every shot matters. Just tried to do my best to claw back as much as I could.”

March hadn’t been kind to Knapp until Sunday.

He withdrew before the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the beginning of the month and missed the cut the following week at The Players Championship.

Prior to those two tournaments though, Knapp was arguably the hottest player on Tour with three T-8 or better finishes at TPC Scottsdale, Pebble Beach and Riviera in February. He also finished T-11 in Hawaii at the start the season and T-5 at Torrey Pines.

“Coming into the season I knew last couple years ball-striking wasn’t very good so tried to put that as kind of my No. 1 priority to improve on,” he said Sunday in Texas, where he made four eagles this week. “I’ve been putting well and driving it well, just needed to clean some things up there, so feel like I’ve done a good job of that. It doesn’t feel like I’m playing all that different, just hitting a little bit closer from those midrange spots to give myself more looks.”

Knapp’s good form has lifted him solidly into the top position of the Aon Next 10 putting him on track to play all of the Signature Events this season. And his No. 42 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking (which should improve Sunday evening), puts him firmly into the field for the Masters Tournament.

“The Masters coming up, I know I’ve been hitting it much better and doing everything somewhat right lately,” Knapp said. “Yesterday I just kind of just got off to a bad start and some funky things happened. Just sort of is what it is, so I didn’t want to kick myself too much and get down and think that’s how I’m playing right now. I was able to finish well and salvage a bad day, and then today just kind of reset and just knew that I was hitting it well and trusted that. Just trying to improve week in and week out.”

Jake Knapp records his fourth eagle of the week during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, becoming the ninth player on TOUR to have four eagles in a 72-hole event multiple times on record.



Knapp's other 72-hole event with four eagles:

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach… — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 29, 2026

Houston, we have a (scoring) problem

It’s the second time this week the tournament and course record was tied. Nicolai Højgaard fired a 62 during the second round on Friday. His 63 the following day set a record for lowest-scoring in back-to-back rounds Houston has ever seen.

“One of my strengths would be length off the tee,” Højgaard said after the round on Friday. “If you get the ball in play and you hit it pretty far, you can take advantage of the par 5s, and a hole like 17 you can get a little wedge in. Overall I felt like I took advantage of that today, and that’s the goal for the weekend.”

The 25-year-old Dane was a stroke off the lead to start Sunday’s final round but was undone by bogeys on a pair of par-4s — both at the start of the round on hole No. 1, and then again at the start of his back nine (on hole No. 10).

Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 prize money: Woodland’s payout from $9.9 million purse Here’s how much of this week’s $9.9 million purse will be paid out to Gary Woodland after his victory at Memorial Park Golf Course on Sunday.

He also double bogeyed the par-3 seventh and finished solo second, five back of winner Gary Woodland.

Like Højgaard and Knapp, Woodland owns a share of the 18-hole scoring record at the Houston Open. On Sunday at Memorial Park last year, he fired a 62 to finish T-2.

And just like 2026, the scoring was low for more than one player: Scottie Scheffler tied the course record during the second round with a 62 of his own before eventually finishing T-2 with Woodland.

Woodland’s final-round 62 wasn’t even the only one posted that day. Sami Valimaki also tied the Houston Open record with a 62 to finish solo fourth.