2026 Drive Chip and Putt National Finals champions

The 12th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals were held Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Boys and girls, ages 7-15, competed in the three disciplines to crown national champions. Here’s a look at the winners from each division:

Boys, 7-9: Roy Moon, Bellevue, Washington, 27 points

Girls, 7-9: Riley Huang, Palo Alto, California, 25 points

Boys, 10-11: Stephen Sanders, Grand Prairie, Texas, 29 points

Girls, 10-11: Ava Chen, Brooklyn, New York, 27 points

Boys, 12-13: Texas Terry, Austin, Texas, 31 points

Girls, 12-13: Lucy Cui, Honolulu, Hawaii, 24.5 points

Boys, 14-15: Arno Wehle, San Jose, California, 26 points

Girls, 14-15: Nirvika Koduru, Boca Raton, Florida, 30 points