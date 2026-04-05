2026 Drive Chip and Putt National Finals champions
Published April 5, 2026 01:02 PM
Highlights: 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Extended highlights from Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, host of the annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
The 12th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals were held Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Boys and girls, ages 7-15, competed in the three disciplines to crown national champions. Here’s a look at the winners from each division:
- Boys, 7-9: Roy Moon, Bellevue, Washington, 27 points
- Girls, 7-9: Riley Huang, Palo Alto, California, 25 points
- Boys, 10-11: Stephen Sanders, Grand Prairie, Texas, 29 points
- Girls, 10-11: Ava Chen, Brooklyn, New York, 27 points
- Boys, 12-13: Texas Terry, Austin, Texas, 31 points
- Girls, 12-13: Lucy Cui, Honolulu, Hawaii, 24.5 points
- Boys, 14-15: Arno Wehle, San Jose, California, 26 points
- Girls, 14-15: Nirvika Koduru, Boca Raton, Florida, 30 points
The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Tuesday that registration for 2026-27 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open.