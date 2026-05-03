Cameron Young on winning in front of Trump: ‘It’s very unique’

With President Donald Trump in attendance and security obviously much tighter Sunday at the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young thought for a moment that it was maybe not the best idea having his wife Kelsey, with their two kids in tow, drive the two hours down from Jupiter, Florida, to watch him polish off a dominating victory.

But when he walked off the final green at Trump National Doral six shots clear of runner-up Scottie Scheffler, he was glad they did.

“I was really happy to see them at the end of a day like that,” said Young, who closed in 4-under 68 to finish at 19 under and record his second win of the year, following his Players Championship title two months ago.

Young admitted that Sunday was not your typical final round on the PGA Tour. Trump arrived shortly after noon local time, not long after Young teed off following a weather delay, with several family members, including granddaughter and incoming Miami golfer Kai Trump, and stayed through the final putt. Trump was among those who gave a standing ovation to Young as he walked up the final fairway.

“Once you get out there … you’re out doing your job, but everything that leads up to that, you know, the place is obviously crawling in Secret Service and security and police, and it has a definitely a different feel,” Young said. “I came out to go down to the side door where we’ve been coming in the clubhouse all week and kind of had two guys step together and say, ‘Hey, we’re not letting anybody through this way right now.’ So, I was just walking in toward the locker room toward dining and had to turn around and walked all the way around the clubhouse to get back to that door. So, there’s little things like that that’s obviously different with the President here, and it changed the rhythm of the day a little bit to start, but it was already so thrown off by the delays that, you know, it didn’t matter too much.”

Young also spoke with Trump after securing the trophy.

“He was just very complimentary, the way that he – you know, I’ve been fortunate to meet him before, and that’s especially with us golfers, it’s something he loves and I think appreciates how good everybody is on the PGA Tour,” Young said. “So really just hugely complementary, and I, of course, thanked him for hosting us and that was about it.”

Young added: “It’s very unique. He’s nothing if not a very, very interesting man. He’s very powerful, and it’s an honor to get to play in front of him. Hugely grateful to him and his family and his organization that has these beautiful properties and allows us to come and play great golf tournaments on them. This is a special place and great championship golf course, I’m thankful to have it back in the schedule.”