Collin Morikawa withdraws from Truist Championship field

Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from the Truist Championship field at Quail Hollow.

First alternate Andrew Putnam has entered the 72-player, no-cut signature event.

Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, and Michael Thorbjornsen are on the list of alternates in front of Brooks Koepka.

As for Morikawa, no reason for the withdrawal was given (note: none required before tournaments). He just finished T-62 among the 72-player field at Doral’s Blue Monster over the weekend.

After winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, he has been facing a variety of injuries — most notably a back issue that caused Morikawa to drop out after one hole of the first round at The Players Championship in March.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner also withdrew ahead of the Texas Open a month later to get some rest before a double stint at Augusta and Harbour Town. He finished inside the top 10 at both the Masters and the RBC Heritage.

“The two weeks of golf have felt like a full year of golf, just grinding through it, playing,” Morikawa said after his fifth top-10 finish in 2026.

While there have been plenty of highs this year, Miami was not one of them. His finish at the no-cut Cadillac Championship was his poorest result when playing four rounds.

Similar to the Texas Open, this week’s withdrawal comes ahead of a major. Morikawa has not given a reason but it is likely he’s following a similar rest strategy for Aronimink.