Bryson DeChambeau withdraws because of injury prior to LIV Mexico City final round

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew prior to the final round of the LIV Golf event in Mexico City, citing a wrist injury.

“I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury,” DeChambeau posted on social media. “Not how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish. I’m going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia.”

DeChambeau was 2 over through three rounds at Chapultepec Golf Club, 16 shots behind leader Jon Rahm. He was seen on social media posts complaining about the course conditions during the competition.

DeChambeau had won the previous two LIV events before a missed cut at the Masters Tournament, where he made triple bogey on his final hole.

The next LIV event is scheduled for Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., May 7-10.

DeChambeau’s WD and playing uncertainly adds to a difficult week for the league. It began with reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be pulling its financial support.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil later said the league was funded through the end of the season but offered no clarity beyond that.

DeChambeau was replaced by Luis Carrera on the Crushers team for the final round.