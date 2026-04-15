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Report: Saudi Arabia PIF ‘on the verge’ of cutting financial support for LIV Golf

  
Published April 15, 2026 02:29 PM
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Golf Channel's Rich Lerner and Rex Hoggard react to a Financial Times report that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is about to pull its financial support for LIV Golf and what it means for the league's top players, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV Golf’s future is in doubt after a Financial Times report Wednesday that the Saudi Public Investment Fund is “on the verge” of cutting financial support for the league.

With rumors swirling about the circuit’s future, the Financial Times reported that an announcement on LIV’s future could come as early as Thursday.

LIV is currently preparing to host its sixth of 14 events this week in Mexico City. The league’s pro-am was underway on Wednesday, and first-round tee times were published on the LIV website.

Ryan French of Monday Q Info said on social media on Tuesday night that a “bombshell” announcement about LIV was imminent. The Telegraph reported that LIV executives met for an emergency session earlier in New York City. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reported that a meeting of the LIV team general managers was expected at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday in Mexico City.

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