Rickie Fowler will make his 2019 debut this week with a significant equipment change.

TaylorMade announced Monday that Fowler has signed a multi-year contract to play the company’s new golf ball, the TP5x.

Fowler reached out to TaylorMade in the fall of 2018 and expressed an interest in playing the ball, which has already been put in play by Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy (TP5) and Jason Day.

It’s the first time in Fowler’s amateur or professional career that he’s switched golf balls. He previously played Titleist’s Pro V1 model.

Ranked 11th in the world, Fowler has top-20s in his past seven worldwide starts but is looking for his first official victory since the 2017 Honda Classic.