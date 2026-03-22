Valspar Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.1 million purse

The Valspar Championship offers a $9.1 million purse with $1,638,000 going to the winner.

Sungjae Im leads Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky by two shots entering the final round on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Here’s how the prize money will be paid out at the conclusion of Sunday’s play in Palm Harbor, Florida (will be updated with individual payouts when provided by the PGA Tour):