Valspar Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.1 million purse
Published March 22, 2026 09:56 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Brooks Koepka, Kevin Roy and SH Kim all enjoyed standout moments at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook during Saturday's third round. Matt Fitzpatrick continued strong form, while Sungjae Im eyes a wire-to-wire win at this week's Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship offers a $9.1 million purse with $1,638,000 going to the winner.
Sungjae Im leads Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky by two shots entering the final round on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Here’s how the prize money will be paid out at the conclusion of Sunday’s play in Palm Harbor, Florida (will be updated with individual payouts when provided by the PGA Tour):
- WIN: $1,638,000
- 2: $991,900
- 3: $627,900
- 4: $445,900
- 5: $373,100
- 6: $329,875
- 7: $307,125
- 8: $284,375
- 9: $266,175
- 10: $247,975
- 11: $229,775
- 12: $211,575
- 13: $193,375
- 14: $175,175
- 15: $166,075
- 16: $156,975
- 17: $147,875
- 18: $138,775
- 19: $129,675
- 20: $120,575
- 21: $111,475
- 22: $102,375
- 23: $95,095
- 24: $87,815
- 25: $80,535
- 26: $73,255
- 27: $70,525
- 28: $67,795
- 29: $65,065
- 30: $62,335
- 31: $59,875
- 32: $56,875
- 33: $54,145
- 34: $51,870
- 35: $49,595
- 36: $47,320
- 37: $45,045
- 38: $43,225
- 39: $41,405
- 40: $39,585
- 41: $37,765
- 42: $35,945
- 43: $34,125
- 44: $32,305
- 45: $30,485
- 46: $28,665
- 47: $26,845
- 48: $25,389
- 49: $24,115
- 50: $23,387
- 51: $22,841
- 52: $22,295
- 53: $21,931
- 54: $21,567
- 55: $21,385
- 56: $21,203
- 57: $21,021
- 58: $20,839
- 59: $20,657
- 60: $20,475
- 61: $20,293
- 62: $20,111
- 63: $19,929
- 64: $19,747
- 65: $19,565
- 66: $19,383
- 67: $19,201
- 68: $19,019
- 69: $18,837
- 70: $18,655