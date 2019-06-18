Gary Woodland may have realized his future wasn't in the basketball when he got matched up against future NBA first-round draft pick Kirk Hinrich while in college, but the highlights speak for themselves.

The new U.S. Open champion could flat out ball.

"SportsCenter at Night" dug up the tape on the exhibition game against Kansas that Woodland referenced after his major breakthrough at Pebble Beach, and sure his Washburn Ichabods got routed by Hinrich and the Jayhawks, but you can tell Woodland has some game, knocking down some 3-pointers, dishing out assists and taking a charge against All-American Nick Collison.

Better than that may be Woodland's high-school highlights, tweeted out by Wilson Golf's Corey Holloway.

Woodland (No. 23 is white) looks more like Steph Curry than a future major champion.

.@GaryWoodland has been a baller for quite some time.



Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/jYCnrNG6nC — Corey Holloway (@CoreyRHolloway) June 17, 2019

Even all these years later, Woodland would probably still be a good bet to be Tour's best basketball player, but one thing is for sure, he's got Bubba Watson beat.