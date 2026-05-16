2026 PGA Championship LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3

It’s been a difficult two days at Aronimink Golf Club, where the lead is 4 under par and the cut line was 4 over.

Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy are the frontrunners through 36 holes of the 108th PGA Championship while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is two back and Masters champ Rory McIlroy is just five off the pace.

Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring: