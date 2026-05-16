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2026 PGA Championship LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3

Follow the third round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.

 • Live Updates
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Updated 
Scheffler, McIlroy in the mix entering weekend at Aronimink
May 15, 2026 09:37 PM
Scottie Scheffler is two back while Rory McIlroy is only five off the pace with 36 holes to play.

It’s been a difficult two days at Aronimink Golf Club, where the lead is 4 under par and the cut line was 4 over.

Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy are the frontrunners through 36 holes of the 108th PGA Championship while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is two back and Masters champ Rory McIlroy is just five off the pace.

Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring:

Updates
Chamblee, McGinley with thoughts on Scheffler
Scheffler falls two shots behind lead at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler fought through difficult course conditions Friday at Aronimink. Live From the PGA Championship discusses why he's still in the driver seat to win his second consecutive Wanamaker Trophy.
Third-round tee times, pairings
2026 PGA Championship - Round Two
PGA Championship 2026: Round 3 pairings, tee times at Aronimink
The year’s second major continues in the Philadelphia suburbs on Saturday morning. Here’s who is set to tee off first and when the final pairing is slotted to go out at the 2026 PGA Championship.
More ‘absurd’ity on Day 3?

Here are the hole locations for Saturday at Aronimink:
How we got here
2026 PGA Championship - Round Two
PGA Championship Round 2 recap: McNealy, Smalley lead after 36 holes
Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley are the co-leaders heading into the weekend at the 108th PGA Championship.