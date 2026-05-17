PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Aronimink
Published May 17, 2026 07:14 PM
It's a free-for-all in Philly! Setting the final-round stage at the PGA
In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.
Aaron Rai outplayed golf’s biggest names to win the 108th PGA Championship. It’s Rai’s first major championship victory and just his second PGA Tour title (2024 Wyndham Championship).
The 31-year-old became the first Englishman to win the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, playing his final 10 holes Sunday in 6 under par. His closing 65 took him to 9 under for the championship, three clear of runners-up Jon Rahm (68) and Alex Smalley (70).
Here’s a look at the final results from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania:
2026 PGA Championship final leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Score
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Aaron Rai
|-9
|70
|69
|67
|65
|T2
|Alex Smalley
|-6
|67
|69
|68
|70
|T2
|Jon Rahm
|-6
|69
|70
|67
|68
|T4
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|65
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg
|-5
|72
|66
|68
|69
|T4
|Matthias Schmid
|-5
|69
|72
|65
|69
|T7
|Cameron Smith
|-4
|69
|71
|68
|68
|T7
|Rory Mcilroy
|-4
|74
|67
|66
|69
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|68
|73
|66
|69
|T10
|Chris Gotterup
|-3
|72
|65
|71
|69
|T10
|Justin Rose
|-3
|70
|73
|65
|69
|T10
|Kurt Kitayama
|-3
|70
|69
|75
|63
|T10
|Patrick Reed
|-3
|68
|72
|67
|70
|T14
|Benjamin Griffin
|-2
|71
|70
|67
|70
|T14
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-2
|70
|72
|71
|65
|T14
|Max Greyserman
|-2
|68
|69
|71
|70
|T14
|Scottie Scheffler
|-2
|67
|71
|71
|69
|T18
|David Puig
|-1
|71
|67
|71
|70
|T18
|Harris English
|-1
|71
|67
|71
|70
|T18
|Joaquin Niemann
|-1
|69
|73
|66
|71
|T18
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|69
|72
|70
|68
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|-1
|69
|67
|71
|72
|T18
|Min Woo Lee
|-1
|67
|70
|71
|71
|T18
|Padraig Harrington
|-1
|74
|69
|67
|69
|T18
|Stephan Jager
|-1
|67
|70
|73
|69
|T26
|Alexander Noren
|E
|71
|73
|70
|66
|T26
|Andrew Novak
|E
|69
|70
|71
|70
|T26
|Bud Cauley
|E
|69
|72
|67
|72
|T26
|Cameron Young
|E
|71
|67
|72
|70
|T26
|Daniel Hillier
|E
|71
|69
|70
|70
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|70
|67
|71
|72
|T26
|Nick Taylor
|E
|69
|72
|65
|74
|T26
|Sam Burns
|E
|70
|72
|67
|71
|T26
|Tom Hoge
|E
|72
|70
|68
|70
|T35
|Aldrich Potgieter
|1
|67
|70
|73
|71
|T35
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1
|72
|72
|70
|67
|T35
|Daniel Berger
|1
|74
|70
|69
|68
|T35
|Haotong Li
|1
|71
|69
|71
|70
|T35
|Martin Kaymer
|1
|67
|75
|66
|73
|T35
|Patrick Cantlay
|1
|70
|69
|74
|68
|T35
|Ryan Fox
|1
|70
|70
|72
|69
|T35
|Ryo Hisatsune
|1
|67
|73
|73
|68
|T35
|Si-woo Kim
|1
|71
|67
|72
|71
|T44
|Chandler Blanchet
|2
|69
|73
|70
|70
|T44
|Chris Kirk
|2
|73
|70
|65
|74
|T44
|Denny McCarthy
|2
|71
|71
|70
|70
|T44
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|72
|70
|68
|72
|T44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|2
|73
|71
|69
|69
|T44
|Kristoffer Reitan
|2
|71
|72
|65
|74
|T44
|Matt Wallace
|2
|71
|71
|72
|68
|T44
|Michael Kim
|2
|73
|70
|67
|72
|T44
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2
|69
|75
|66
|72
|T44
|Shane Lowry
|2
|68
|76
|70
|68
|T44
|Taylor Pendrith
|2
|72
|72
|67
|71
|T55
|Andrew Putnam
|3
|69
|71
|70
|73
|T55
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|69
|72
|68
|74
|T55
|Collin Morikawa
|3
|69
|72
|74
|68
|T55
|Corey Conners
|3
|68
|73
|72
|70
|T55
|Mikael Lindberg
|3
|71
|71
|67
|74
|T60
|Brian Harman
|4
|70
|73
|66
|75
|T60
|Rickie Fowler
|4
|70
|71
|68
|75
|T60
|Rico Hoey
|4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|T60
|Sahith Theegala
|4
|68
|73
|72
|71
|T60
|Sami Valimaki
|4
|73
|70
|71
|70
|T65
|Casey Jarvis
|6
|70
|72
|78
|66
|T65
|Jason Day
|6
|69
|70
|75
|72
|T65
|Keith Mitchell
|6
|73
|69
|71
|73
|T65
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|6
|72
|71
|71
|72
|T65
|Samuel Stevens
|6
|69
|73
|71
|73
|T70
|John Parry
|7
|73
|71
|70
|73
|T70
|Kazuki Higa
|7
|71
|71
|70
|75
|T70
|Luke Donald
|7
|71
|73
|74
|69
|T70
|Ryan Gerard
|7
|69
|72
|73
|73
|T70
|William Mouw
|7
|74
|70
|70
|73
|T75
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|8
|72
|70
|72
|74
|T75
|Daniel Brown
|8
|68
|75
|70
|75
|T75
|Elvis Smylie
|8
|72
|72
|73
|71
|T75
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|8
|72
|72
|71
|73
|79
|Johnny Keefer
|9
|72
|72
|69
|76
|80
|Ben Kern
|10
|74
|67
|77
|72
|81
|Michael Brennan
|11
|72
|72
|69
|78
|82
|Brian Campbell
|18
|72
|72
|82
|72