PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Aronimink

Aaron Rai outplayed golf’s biggest names to win the 108th PGA Championship. It’s Rai’s first major championship victory and just his second PGA Tour title (2024 Wyndham Championship).

The 31-year-old became the first Englishman to win the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, playing his final 10 holes Sunday in 6 under par. His closing 65 took him to 9 under for the championship, three clear of runners-up Jon Rahm (68) and Alex Smalley (70).

Here’s a look at the final results from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania:

2026 PGA Championship final leaderboard