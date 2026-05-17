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PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Aronimink

  
Published May 17, 2026 07:14 PM
It's a free-for-all in Philly! Setting the final-round stage at the PGA
May 17, 2026 09:14 AM
In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Aaron Rai outplayed golf’s biggest names to win the 108th PGA Championship. It’s Rai’s first major championship victory and just his second PGA Tour title (2024 Wyndham Championship).

The 31-year-old became the first Englishman to win the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, playing his final 10 holes Sunday in 6 under par. His closing 65 took him to 9 under for the championship, three clear of runners-up Jon Rahm (68) and Alex Smalley (70).

Here’s a look at the final results from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania:

2026 PGA Championship final leaderboard

﻿Pos Player Score R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Aaron Rai -9 70 69 67 65
T2 Alex Smalley -6 67 69 68 70
T2 Jon Rahm -6 69 70 67 68
T4 Justin Thomas -5 69 69 72 65
T4 Ludvig Åberg -5 72 66 68 69
T4 Matthias Schmid -5 69 72 65 69
T7 Cameron Smith -4 69 71 68 68
T7 Rory Mcilroy -4 74 67 66 69
T7 Xander Schauffele -4 68 73 66 69
T10 Chris Gotterup -3 72 65 71 69
T10 Justin Rose -3 70 73 65 69
T10 Kurt Kitayama -3 70 69 75 63
T10 Patrick Reed -3 68 72 67 70
T14 Benjamin Griffin -2 71 70 67 70
T14 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 70 72 71 65
T14 Max Greyserman -2 68 69 71 70
T14 Scottie Scheffler -2 67 71 71 69
T18 David Puig -1 71 67 71 70
T18 Harris English -1 71 67 71 70
T18 Joaquin Niemann -1 69 73 66 71
T18 Jordan Spieth -1 69 72 70 68
T18 Maverick McNealy -1 69 67 71 72
T18 Min Woo Lee -1 67 70 71 71
T18 Padraig Harrington -1 74 69 67 69
T18 Stephan Jager -1 67 70 73 69
T26 Alexander Noren E 71 73 70 66
T26 Andrew Novak E 69 70 71 70
T26 Bud Cauley E 69 72 67 72
T26 Cameron Young E 71 67 72 70
T26 Daniel Hillier E 71 69 70 70
T26 Hideki Matsuyama E 70 67 71 72
T26 Nick Taylor E 69 72 65 74
T26 Sam Burns E 70 72 67 71
T26 Tom Hoge E 72 70 68 70
T35 Aldrich Potgieter 1 67 70 73 71
T35 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 72 72 70 67
T35 Daniel Berger 1 74 70 69 68
T35 Haotong Li 1 71 69 71 70
T35 Martin Kaymer 1 67 75 66 73
T35 Patrick Cantlay 1 70 69 74 68
T35 Ryan Fox 1 70 70 72 69
T35 Ryo Hisatsune 1 67 73 73 68
T35 Si-woo Kim 1 71 67 72 71
T44 Chandler Blanchet 2 69 73 70 70
T44 Chris Kirk 2 73 70 65 74
T44 Denny McCarthy 2 71 71 70 70
T44 Dustin Johnson 2 72 70 68 72
T44 Jhonattan Vegas 2 73 71 69 69
T44 Kristoffer Reitan 2 71 72 65 74
T44 Matt Wallace 2 71 71 72 68
T44 Michael Kim 2 73 70 67 72
T44 Nicolai Hojgaard 2 69 75 66 72
T44 Shane Lowry 2 68 76 70 68
T44 Taylor Pendrith 2 72 72 67 71
T55 Andrew Putnam 3 69 71 70 73
T55 Brooks Koepka 3 69 72 68 74
T55 Collin Morikawa 3 69 72 74 68
T55 Corey Conners 3 68 73 72 70
T55 Mikael Lindberg 3 71 71 67 74
T60 Brian Harman 4 70 73 66 75
T60 Rickie Fowler 4 70 71 68 75
T60 Rico Hoey 4 70 70 71 73
T60 Sahith Theegala 4 68 73 72 71
T60 Sami Valimaki 4 73 70 71 70
T65 Casey Jarvis 6 70 72 78 66
T65 Jason Day 6 69 70 75 72
T65 Keith Mitchell 6 73 69 71 73
T65 Rasmus Hojgaard 6 72 71 71 72
T65 Samuel Stevens 6 69 73 71 73
T70 John Parry 7 73 71 70 73
T70 Kazuki Higa 7 71 71 70 75
T70 Luke Donald 7 71 73 74 69
T70 Ryan Gerard 7 69 72 73 73
T70 William Mouw 7 74 70 70 73
T75 Alex Fitzpatrick 8 72 70 72 74
T75 Daniel Brown 8 68 75 70 75
T75 Elvis Smylie 8 72 72 73 71
T75 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 8 72 72 71 73
79 Johnny Keefer 9 72 72 69 76
80 Ben Kern 10 74 67 77 72
81 Michael Brennan 11 72 72 69 78
82 Brian Campbell 18 72 72 82 72