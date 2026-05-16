PGA Championship 2026: Odds entering third round at Aronimink

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are right where they were forecasted to be at the beginning of the week at the 108th edition of the PGA Championship: in contention.

Aronomink’s pin locations and weather have consistently challenged the field at the year’s second major and held 36-hole scoring to its highest at a PGA Championship since 2008, and the world’s top-ranked players have benefitted from the limiting conditions.

At least according to the oddsmakers. Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley might be co-leaders heading into Saturday’s third round, but there are plenty of other pre-tournament favorites ahead in line to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy this weekend.

Here’s where sportsbooks have Jon Rahm, Cameron Young and Ludvig Åberg compared to Scheffler, McIlroy and the co-leaders:

2026 PGA Championship third round odds (as of May 15, courtesy of DraftKings)

Scottie Scheffler (+340)

Cameron Young (+970)

Ludvig Åberg (+1175)

Maverick McNealy (+1250)

Jon Rahm (+1275)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1400)

Chris Gotterup (+1400)

Min Woo Lee (+1475)

Alex Smalley (+1550)

Justin Thomas (+2100)

Si Woo Kim (+2300)

Rory McIlroy (+2800)

Patrick Cantlay (+3300)

Harris English (+3500)



PGA Championship winner prediction

Scottie is just a tick more expensive than he was at two days ago which is not something you see every week — or even once a year, so that’s worth noting. Can’t say value has been lost or gained though. Where there is value is on our first-round leader pick Åberg who was red-hot on the back nine Friday and sits inside the top 10 after 36 holes.

Still seeking his first major championship, the 24-year-old Swede has looked absolutely elite at several points over the last two months. We’ll roll the dice on him at +1175 ... of course, that recommendation does come after missing the play pretty badly on Thursday. You’ve been warned!

Live From the PGA Championship - Saturday Golf Channel brings you the latest news from the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

Who will lead after Round 3 at Aronimink?

McNealy (+650) and Smalley (+770) helped break up what was a seven player log-jam atop the Aronimink leaderboard after Thursday’s opening round but Friday’s outcome by no means make this any easier to handicap.

Focusing on Saturday’s third round means we don’t have to worry about closing time as much. Will there be pressure? Sure, but nothing compared to the back nine Sunday. However, these lines are as contradicting and confusing as landing in the sand.

We’ll take a flier on Smalley, who like Åberg flew a bit under the radar during the second round and presents inherent value in not having a last name that is Scheffler (+560), Young (+1100) or Rahm (+2100).

Weekend best bet for PGA Championship

There’s absolutely zero wrong with taking Young to finish top 10 (ties included) at -152 as the number is tolerable for one of, if not, the best players on the planet right now.

But, if you’re someone who likes to wager only with little "+" then it’s suggested that Young parlayed with Scheffler in the exact same prop pays out at +104. Don’t see a scenario where that doesn’t cash.