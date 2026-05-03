Adam Scott just locked up what will be an impressive major streak

Adam Scott is two weeks away from making his 100th career major-championship start. His performance Sunday at the Cadillac Championship locked up what will be 100 straight major appearances.

Scott, who was already in the PGA Championship set to begin two Thursdays from now at Aronimink, tied for fourth in this week’s signature event at Trump National Doral to rise from No. 54 to No. 43 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The top 60 players in the world as of May 18 will qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, to be played June 18-21. The AP’s Doug Ferguson reported that the 45-year-old Scott was likely to receive a special exemption from the USGA anyway, though Scott has now mathematically secured his spot in the field.

It will be Scott’s 25th straight U.S. Open start. He made his first in 2002. Scott’s first major start came at the 2000 Open, where he missed the cut. He then started his major-starts streak at the 2001 Open, where he made his first major cut (T-47).

Scott said Sunday that he was “feeling good” about his game, health and mindset as he continues to search for major title No. 2. Aside from his 2013 Masters victory, Scott owns 19 career top-10s in majors. Only one of those, a T-10 at the 2024 Open, has come this decade, though he does have three top-25s in his last four major starts.

“It’s all positive stuff,” Scott said. “To win a major, I’m going to need to put four days together, not just a weekend coming from behind. I feel like my game is there. I’m doing all the things that I think I need to do to be in that kind of condition. So next week is important to keep this confidence going and hopefully arrive at the U.S. PGA full of confidence and four good days and you just never know.”