Oh no, Adam: Scott plays wrong ball at Doral’s Blue Monster

A two-stroke penalty for playing the wrong ball on the eighth hole has derailed Adam Scott’s return to Trump National Doral.

Scott birdied twice during his first five holes in the PGA Tour’s first event at the Blue Monster in over a decade. That was all undone when the 45-year-old Australian forgot to check his ball in the rough after missing the fairway off the tee on the 582-yard par-5.

On his second shot of the hole, Scott hit the wrong ball out of the left rough. After incurring the two-stroke violation, he did find his original ball and played through for a double bogey.

That result sent Scott tumbling down the Cadillac Championship leaderboard to where he stands right now while make his way through the back nine: A stroke off being in dead last on the tournament.

Scott, a 2016 winner at the Blue Monster is one of a dozen-and-a-half players this week who have played in previous PGA Tour events held at Trump National Doral. He’s just one of two winners at the course in the Cadillac field this week, the other being Justin Rose who won in 2012.

Here’s a look at the sequence on No. 8.