Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

A $20-million purse awaits the top players at Trump National Doral this week as the Cadillac Championship kicks off the back half off the Tour’s 2026 signature event calendar.

Adam Scott is technically the reigning champ, having walked away a winner in South Florida when the event was last played as the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016. There are other players plenty familiar with the daunted “Blue Monster,” including 2012 winner Justin Rose.

Here’s how to watch Scott, Rose and the rest of the no-cut field and when they tee off Thursday.

Cadillac Championship first round how to watch

First round pairings at Doral

Time Tee Players 8:40 AM

EDT 1 Matt Wallace Patrick Rodgers

8:50 AM

EDT 1 Jhonattan Vegas Bud Cauley

9:00 AM

EDT 1 Tom Hoge Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM

EDT 1 Taylor Pendrith Sahith Theegala

9:20 AM

EDT 1 Matt McCarty David Lipsky

9:30 AM

EDT 1 Denny McCarthy Ryo Hisatsune

9:45 AM

EDT 1 Andrew Putnam Pierceson Coody

9:55 AM

EDT 1 Maverick McNealy Sungjae Im

10:05 AM

EDT 1 J.J. Spaun Ben Griffin

10:15 AM

EDT 1 Brian Harman Harris English

10:25 AM

EDT 1 Sepp Straka Harry Hall

10:35 AM

EDT 1 Akshay Bhatia Ricky Castillo

10:50 AM

EDT 1 Cameron Young Scottie Scheffler

11:00 AM

EDT 1 Justin Rose Adam Scott

11:10 AM

EDT 1 Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth

11:20 AM

EDT 1 Gary Woodland Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM

EDT 1 Min Woo Lee Jordan Smith

11:40 AM

EDT 1 Keith Mitchell Alex Smalley

11:55 AM

EDT 1 Kurt Kitayama Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:05 PM

EDT 1 Michael Kim Austin Smotherman

12:15 PM

EDT 1 Max Homa Max Greyserman

12:25 PM

EDT 1 Ryan Fox Alex Noren

12:35 PM

EDT 1 J.T. Poston Jake Knapp

12:45 PM

EDT 1 Aldrich Potgieter Chandler Blanchet

1:00 PM

EDT 1 Lucas Glover Daniel Berger

1:10 PM

EDT 1 Nick Taylor Nicolai Højgaard

1:20 PM

EDT 1 Alex Fitzpatrick Nico Echavarria

1:30 PM

EDT 1 Corey Conners Patrick Cantlay

1:40 PM

EDT 1 Russell Henley Si Woo Kim

1:50 PM

EDT 1 Andrew Novak Sam Burns

2:05 PM

EDT 1 Chris Gotterup Hideki Matsuyama

2:15 PM

EDT 1 Tommy Fleetwood Viktor Hovland

2:25 PM

EDT 1 Collin Morikawa Rickie Fowler

2:35 PM

EDT 1 Keegan Bradley Shane Lowry

2:45 PM

EDT 1 Ryan Gerard Jason Day

2:55 PM

EDT 1 Brian Campbell Sam Stevens

