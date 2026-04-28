Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings, and how to watch
A $20-million purse awaits the top players at Trump National Doral this week as the Cadillac Championship kicks off the back half off the Tour’s 2026 signature event calendar.
Adam Scott is technically the reigning champ, having walked away a winner in South Florida when the event was last played as the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016. There are other players plenty familiar with the daunted “Blue Monster,” including 2012 winner Justin Rose.
Here’s how to watch Scott, Rose and the rest of the no-cut field and when they tee off Thursday.
Cadillac Championship first round how to watch
- 2:30-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
First round pairings at Doral
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Patrick Rodgers
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Joel Dahmen
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Sahith Theegala
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
David Lipsky
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Ryo Hisatsune
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Pierceson Coody
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Sungjae Im
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Ben Griffin
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Harris English
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Harry Hall
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Ricky Castillo
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Scottie Scheffler
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Adam Scott
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Jordan Smith
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Austin Smotherman
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Max Greyserman
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Alex Noren
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Jake Knapp
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Chandler Blanchet
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Daniel Berger
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Nicolai Højgaard
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Nico Echavarria
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Patrick Cantlay
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Si Woo Kim
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Sam Burns
|2:05 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Hideki Matsuyama
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Viktor Hovland
|2:25 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Rickie Fowler
|2:35 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Shane Lowry
|2:45 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Jason Day
|2:55 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Sam Stevens