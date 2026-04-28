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Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published April 28, 2026 02:16 PM
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A $20-million purse awaits the top players at Trump National Doral this week as the Cadillac Championship kicks off the back half off the Tour’s 2026 signature event calendar.

Adam Scott is technically the reigning champ, having walked away a winner in South Florida when the event was last played as the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016. There are other players plenty familiar with the daunted “Blue Monster,” including 2012 winner Justin Rose.

Here’s how to watch Scott, Rose and the rest of the no-cut field and when they tee off Thursday.

Cadillac Championship first round how to watch

First round pairings at Doral

TimeTeePlayers
8:40 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Patrick Rodgers

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Sahith Theegala

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

David Lipsky

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Ryo Hisatsune

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Pierceson Coody

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Sungjae Im

10:05 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Ben Griffin

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Harris English

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Harry Hall

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Ricky Castillo

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Jordan Smith

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Austin Smotherman

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Max Greyserman

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Alex Noren

12:35 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Jake Knapp

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Chandler Blanchet

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Daniel Berger

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Nicolai Højgaard

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Nico Echavarria

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Patrick Cantlay

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Si Woo Kim

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Sam Burns

2:05 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Hideki Matsuyama

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

2:25 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

2:35 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Shane Lowry

2:45 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Jason Day

2:55 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Sam Stevens

RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
Cadillac Championship 2026: Odds, favorites to win in Miami
The PGA Tour heads to Trump National Doral for the site of its fifth signature event of the season. Oddsmakers have Scottie Scheffler as the favorite win for the first time in three months.