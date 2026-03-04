After freak accident, Andrea Pavan released from hospital, to remain in South Africa for rehab

Andrea Pavan has been released from the hospital, one week after he was seriously injured in a freak elevator accident.

Pavan, 36, was forced to withdraw from last week’s South African Open in Stellenbosch, South Africa, near Cape Town, on the eve of the tournament after he fell three stories down an elevator shaft in the building where he was renting lodging. Pavan had called for the elevator, but when he stepped inside, there was no cab. Pavan was rushed to hospital with severe shoulder damage and fractures to several vertebrae, among other injuries. He had emergency surgery on his right shoulder and back last Wednesday night.

Pavan’s wife, Audra, flew from their home in Dallas, where she was with their three children, to South Africa to be with her husband. Pavan released a statement last Friday, thanking his doctors at Mediclinic Cape Town Hospital, as well as DP World Tour staff, fellow players and caddies who visited him in the hospital, and South African businessman Johann Rupert and his wife, Gaynor.

“I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me,” Pavan said. “… The last two days have been difficult, but I am in very good hands.”

On Wednesday, Pavan provided an update, saying he had been discharged from the hospital and would remain in South Africa for five more weeks before flying home to continue his rehab on his shoulder, back and other bruises and secondary injuries.

“Today was a big day,” Pavan wrote. “I got discharged from the hospital to continue my rehab at an accommodation nearby kindly set up by the Rupert family. It truly feels like a miracle to be able to walk and start to do some basic activities, although at a very slow and careful pace. I would like to thank all the Mediclinic staff, all the surgeons, nurses and everyone who has made this incredible recovery a possibility.

“Thank you to DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, in particular Mateo, Ben, Joel and all the people who helped me along this last week. The DP World Tour players and caddies who came to visit me in ICU while playing the SA Open – it truly felt like a big family!

“Thank you to all the friends, family, sponsors and people who reached out with messages and prayers and stepped in to help in all kinds of different ways. I am sorry I could not get back to all of you yet, but my heart is overwhelmed with love and joy.

“God has answered many prayers, it truly feels like His hand is on my recovery. The road is very long but this small step feels very good!”