Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
Nico Echavarria won the Cognizant Classic with a late birdie and a late collapse by Shane Lowry. Penske Performance looks at the numbers behind the finish.
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
Luke Donald was named one of two captains of the 2027 European Ryder Cup team on Wednesday. Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shared their thoughts on the news with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
John Daly II spoke with Golf Channel ahead of the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. Daly II, who followed his father's footsteps to attend the University of Arkansas, is set to graduate this spring.
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
Scottie Scheffler spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler, who endured a slew of slow starts in February, won the tournament in 2022 and 2024.
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
It's no surprise that players get a little anxious when playing the Bear Trap at PGA National. Whoop showed that to be the case at the 2026 Cognizant Classic.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
Shane Lowry's consecutive double bogeys on the 16th and 17th hole at PGA National opened the door for a surprise victory. Nico Echavarria won on Tour for the third time in his career, seizing the moment and capturing the Cognizant Classic crown. Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Max McGreevy all contributed to a highlight-filled Sunday in South Florida. McGreevy's albatross on 3 stunned the field early in the day.
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
Nico Echavarria took advantage of Shane Lowry's meltdown on the final three holes at PGA National to win his third event on the PGA Tour.
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
Shane Lowry spoke to reporters moments after a crushing defeat at PGA National. Lowry was in control of the leaderboard until back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. The collapse gave way to Nico Echavarria to win the 2026 Cognizant Classic, his third win on the PGA Tour.
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
Brooks Koepka moved up the leaderboard at the 2026 Cognizant Classic thanks to a stretch that featured five birdies in six holes at PGA National. This hole-out on the 14th hole came a moment after his Sunday partner Ben Silverman drilled a similar shot from off the green.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Cognizant Classic, where scores were low and Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead at PGA National.