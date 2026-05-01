Happiness that doesn’t go away: Alex Fitzpatrick climbs Cadillac leaderboard in Tour debut

Alex Fitzpatrick is not letting the success get to his head.

But there’s an unfamiliar consistency to the type of happiness he’s been feeling since winning at the Zurich Classic with his older brother Matt last week.

The win in New Orleans earned Fitzpatrick a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, a tidal wave experience that has not subsided for the 27-year-old Englishman.

“The text messages and stuff has slowed down, but the overwhelming feeling of like joy and happiness has yet to go away,” said Fitzpatrick after shooting a six-under 66 during his second round at the Cadillac Championship, where he’s making his debut this week. “I think for me this year it’s going to be a whirlwind and no matter what happens it will be a success. I can’t believe how many people have come up to me and congratulated me and players and caddies and staff, it’s been incredible.”

Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind Nick Taylor in the clubhouse after 36 holes, an unbelievable leap even for someone who’s experienced wins on the PGA and DP World Tour this season.

It’s understandable though why he’s smiling ear to ear.

“Winning with my brother kind of far exceeded any expectations I ever had,” he told reporters of the dramatic, record-setting win over Kristofer Reitan and Kris Ventura. “I can’t quite describe the feeling I had tapping in and looking over at my brother on 18. It’s impossible to try and translate into word. ... I’m sure the rest of this year you’ll see me with a mile on my face no matter what.”

Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18 Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick spoke to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine after winning the Zurich Classic, discussing the "grit" it took facing adversity on the back nine at TPC Louisiana.

While he’s certainly appreciating the joy the past five days — and prioritizing rest as he prepares for one of the busiest stretches on the Tour schedule, Fitzpatrick said he’s not playing any freer this week.

Doral has not hosted a PGA Tour event since 2016 and there’s a $20-million signature event purse at stake.

Fitzpatrick, who made his Tour debut as an amateur at the 2022 Valspar Championship, admitted that there’s still loads of expectations that he put on himself.

“It was unbelievable to win, but then you come out here and you’re expected to compete and you expect to play well and there’s always that that you want to try and perform every week,” he explained. “For me everything’s a bonus at this stage, which does help, but I’m still a golfer at the end of the day and I’m sure I’ll hit bad shots and I’ll still get annoyed.”

For the Wake Forest grad emphasized though that he’s trying to stay present this weekend — and however many more he qualifies to play in while on Tour through 2028.

“There’s bigger things in life than golf, and as much as it was amazing to win this week, I’m just trying to enjoy it,” he said “That’s the big thing for me. If I can go out there and enjoy myself, doesn’t matter what happens, I’ll be okay.”