American Express 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.2 million purse

The winner of The American Express will take home $1.656 million on Sunday. Unless, of course, that winner is 18-year-old amateur Blades Brown.

Brown is in the final group on the Pete Dye Stadium Course, and should he prevail over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and others, Brown would get the trophy but not the money.

Instead, the runner-up would get the first-place earnings. Wherever Brown finishes — and whatever he doesn’t collect, financially — it’s been an amazing week for the teen, one that began with four rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour in the Bahamas and continued with four rounds in the California desert.

Here’s a look at the full payout from the $9.2 million purse in La Quinta, California (individual payouts will be updated at the conclusion of play):