Scottie Scheffler becomes PGA Tour’s newest $100,000,000 man

Scottie Scheffler is the third player in PGA Tour history to earn nine figures in official earnings.

With his $1,656,000 first-place check at The American Express, Scheffler has now earned $101,109,136 — officially.

Of course, he’s made a lot more than that on and off the course since joining the Tour in 2019. But what’s amazing is that 90% of his official earnings have come in just over four seasons.

2025: $27,659,550

2024: $29,228,357

2022-23: $21,014,342

2021-22: $14,046,910

Scheffler remains third on the Tour’s all-time list, trailing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, respectively, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson rounding out the top five.