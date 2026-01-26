Scottie Scheffler becomes PGA Tour’s newest $100,000,000 man
Published January 25, 2026 08:51 PM
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 American Express, where 18-year-old Blades Brown started to show exhaustion after eight straight days of tournament golf and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed his 20th PGA Tour win.
Scottie Scheffler is the third player in PGA Tour history to earn nine figures in official earnings.
With his $1,656,000 first-place check at The American Express, Scheffler has now earned $101,109,136 — officially.
Of course, he’s made a lot more than that on and off the course since joining the Tour in 2019. But what’s amazing is that 90% of his official earnings have come in just over four seasons.
- 2025: $27,659,550
- 2024: $29,228,357
- 2022-23: $21,014,342
- 2021-22: $14,046,910
Scheffler remains third on the Tour’s all-time list, trailing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, respectively, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson rounding out the top five.
- 1. Woods: $120,999,166
- 2. McIlroy: $107,981,766
- 3. Scheffler: $101,109,136
- 4. Mickelson: $96,727,968
- 5. Johnson: $75,695,066